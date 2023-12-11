You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Obese archer.
Obese archer.
This goalkeeper stands out for his saves that have gone viral.
OF
In the best style of the great professional goalkeepers, an amateur archer has gone viral on social networks for his impressive saves that leave more than one speechless.
This is an overweight goalkeeper who draws attention for his skill and ability to stop the shots that are thrown at him.
On an amateur soccer field, this goalkeeper launches himself into every shot, with great flexibility.
The goalkeeper, who saves in a blue shirt with the number 77 and a yellow one, receives general applause from the public.
In the compilation video of his saves, which became a trend, the goalkeeper has at least 10 impressive saves.
