There are groups of friends with really clever and fun ideas. To go out partying, in addition to going to pubs and clubs, you can think of many other original plans to have fun and let your imagination run wild. One of those that you have to try sometime is to have a themed costume party, since it is an occasion for the enjoyment to be multiplied thanks to the special outfits.

Alba Jimenez Ferri’s group of friends (@albajimfe on Instagram) decided to carry it out with an original theme based on places in Madrid, where they live, that they probably know very well: the Metro stops. In a house in La Manga, each of them chose one of the names and tried to recreate it in the funniest way possible and giving it a touch of humour.

All of them met in what they called “Avenida del perreo”, where they showed their best costumes based on public transport. Among them was the stop for Antón Martín and Alonso Cano, recreated with mechanical overalls from Aston Martin and the driver Fernando Alonso; a priest remembered the Iglesia station, while two girls were the Pyramids.

There was also a List, but this time for purposes; a ‘hippie’ smoking that represented the stop of Pitis; a party girl in Ibiza; two samba dancers from Colombia and Cartagena; a character from ‘La casa de papel’ for Banco de España; and even a cow in homage to Manuel Becerra.

The Instagram user shared a video and photos of the party on her Instagram profile, which was all successful. People have liked the idea so much that it already has more than 10,000 ‘likes’ and numerous comments that congratulate them on the originality of the party, laugh at its occurrences and there are even those who ask for a second part with other stops in the Metro of Madrid.