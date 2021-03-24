Pato Ubaldo Matildo Fillol has more than 600 matches in his career between Racing, River, Vélez and the Argentine National Team, among other teams in which he shone under the three suits. He faced the best players from different eras and the possibilities are wide. The former goalkeeper launched a question on his Twitter account that has fans and – above all – historians on edge. Who does this shirt belong to?

.The world champion archer in the 1978 World Cup that was held in Argentina made a post with two photos of a red t-shirt with the three white strips on the sleeves and the number 11 on the back. And nothing more. There is no shield, no other colors or details. And it was not clear if it is a riddle that the Duck sent for his followers to debate the answer or if he found the shirt among other relics and sought help on the networks to discover the mystery.

The truth is that the answers began to fall one after another in a cataract and Duck – for now – remains silent without denying or affirming anything. Journalist Diego Chavo Fucks assures that the shirt belonged to Daniel Bertoni, in Independiente, in 1976. And there are several that coincide, although there are also others that refute it and indicate that Bertoni during that year used to play with the number 7.

Another popular answer is that the shirt belonged to Pedro Magallanes who played for Independiente between 1978 and 1979. Users also indicate to Fillol that the red jacket with the 11 was from Carlos Ereros, partner of the former goalkeeper in Argentinos Juniors.

The shirt that Pato Fillol posted: whose was it?

But there is another group that points to the international duels of Pato Fillol with the National Team. And the game that immediately appears among the answers is the victory 2-0 over Poland, in Rosario, for the 78 World Cup. That day Mario Kempes scored two goals and Fillol had a memorable performance. Pato’s followers indicate that the shirt must have belonged to Grzegorz LatoLegendary Polish striker of his national team. Although the records indicate that the 11 used it that day Bohdan masztaler.

Mario Kempes against Poland in the 78 World Cup.

However, the photos of that night at the Arroyito Giant reveal that the Polish team used a model with long sleeves and with the shield in the middle of the chest.

Faced with the uncertainty, the heated debate began, how could it be otherwise on Twitter, and also some jokes: some say it is from Mauro Obolo (a former Vélez striker), others from Pablo Casado when he wore a similar model in Cambaceres , in 2001, although from another brand.

But the archive, unappealable, seems to shed some light on the enigma that Duck proposed. The check @Centrojas provides material and indicates that for the Copa Libertadores in a match against River, Daniel Bertoni played with the 11. However, they indicate that “the numbers are different” and the doubt persists. Who owns the mysterious red shirt with the number 11 on the back? Will the Duck say it?