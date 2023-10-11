While news is awaited on the investigation into the death of his wife, Vincenzo Rinaldi receives the emotional embrace of his many VIP clients

The hug he is receiving in these days and hours is immense and warm Vincenzo Rinaldi, the well-known Roman restaurateur who lost his wife Pamela last October 8, a few days after the birth of their third child. Many messages of condolence were received, including from the many VIPs who over the years met the manager and ate in his restaurant.

It will be there Tivoli Prosecutor’s Office to carry out the investigation into the tragic death of Pamela Pelle, 39-year-old wife of the well-known Roman restaurateur Vincenzo Rinaldi, who lost her life in circumstances to be clarified on 8 October, a few days after giving birth to Vittoria, her third child.

The man filed a complaint with the authorities because he wants to know exactly what happened to his wife.

He summed up to the Carabinieri everything that happened to the woman in the last weeks. From September 22nd, the date on which she began to feel the first symptoms of malaise, to October 8th, the day on which Pamela passed away forever.

According to Rinaldi there may have been some medical errorsin the treatment or in the decisions to discharge his wife even though she was no better, complained of pain and had copious blood loss.

The VIPs’ embrace of Vincenzo Rinaldi

In the meantime, Vincenzo Rinaldi must also and above all deal with the ache which completely devastated his life.

To try to ease this pain, they arrived messages of condolence and closeness by thousands of people. Friends, relatives and above all customers of the restaurant that Vincenzo has led with exemplary professionalism for many years.

Not only ordinary people, but also many VIPs who over time spent their time at his restaurant and I also met the manager personally.

Francesco Totti for example, left a like on the heartbreaking post with which Vincenzo announced the death of his wife.

Nicolò Devitiisjournalist from Le Iene, wrote: “A big hug Vince❤️ we will also be with you to give you strength“. But also Guendalina Tavassi, Pierpaolo Pretelli, Giacomo Urtis, Michela QuattrocioccheOmar Leccesi, Franco Cortuzzo and many others.

They will follow updates about this dramatic story.