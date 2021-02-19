In addition to the official journalist Horacio Verbitsky, the deputy Eduardo Valdés and the senator Jorge Taiana, a Peronist businessman and his family and a group of doctors were vaccinated at the Ministry of Health on Thursday. This is the list that Clarín accessed:

-Horacio Verbitsky (journalist)

-Jorge Taiana (senator)

-Eduardo Valdés (deputy)

-Florencio Aldrey Iglesias (Businessman, owner of the newspaper La Capital de Mar del Plata and several hotels)

-Dolores Noya Aldrey (Aldrey’s relative)

-Lourdes Noya Aldrey (relative of Aldrey)

-Solomon Schachter

-Seza Manukian

-Félix Guille

News in development