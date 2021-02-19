In addition to the official journalist Horacio Verbitsky, the deputy Eduardo Valdés and the senator Jorge Taiana, a Peronist businessman and his family and a group of doctors were vaccinated at the Ministry of Health on Thursday. This is the list that Clarín accessed:
-Horacio Verbitsky (journalist)
-Jorge Taiana (senator)
-Eduardo Valdés (deputy)
-Florencio Aldrey Iglesias (Businessman, owner of the newspaper La Capital de Mar del Plata and several hotels)
-Dolores Noya Aldrey (Aldrey’s relative)
-Lourdes Noya Aldrey (relative of Aldrey)
-Dolores Noya Aldrey (Aldrey’s relative)
-Solomon Schachter
-Seza Manukian
-Félix Guille
News in development
.