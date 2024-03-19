The global chart-topper and Dalton Gomez have officially announced the end of their marriage in a million-dollar divorce.

We are used to the sensational end of love stories involving superstars, from the world of cinema to that of international music. But there is no illusion that these are different stories from those we see around every day. Even these stories between “gods”, or rather, between celebrities, are full of pain, anxieties, melancholy and nostalgia. Well, let's talk about the divorce of a beloved American pop star, Ariana Grande.

The global chart-topping singer and real estate agent Dalton Gomez have officially announced the end of their marriage. After almost three years together, Ariana Grande ended her relationship with the 28-year-old, also accepting a financial agreement at the same time, as reported by the 'Daily Mail'.

According to information from the 'Daily Mail', the Los Angeles Supreme Court ratified the couple's divorce, about six months after Ariana filed for separation. The separation was announced over a year ago, when the couple filed legal documents. Between the two, an agreement had been stipulated prenuptial agreement. Having no children and the terms of the separation being clear, the process was relatively quick.

Last October, Ariana and Dalton agreed on the details of their divorce, then abiding by the mandatory six-month stay before the decree reached its finalization. With the agreement, Ariana Grande will be required to pay Dalton Gomez a sum of $1,250,000 and will split the income from the sale of their home in Los Angeles.

Furthermore, they will have to cover the legal fees, which are around $25,000. Certainly not a low-cost divorce, but we've seen worse in the stories of women celebs.

In the documentation useful for the divorce presented by the singer, they are mentioned too wide divergences among the main reasons for the separation. Attempts at rapprochement between the two were useless. Dalton is said to have traveled to London earlier this year while Ariana Grande was busy filming the movie “Wicked.” The situation has not improved.

On the set, Ariana Grande also met Ethan Slater, who became her new partner after her marriage to Dalton ended. Slater left his wife, Lilly Jay, with whom he had a son last August, to be with the singer. However, the new relationship became public only after the announcement of the divorce.