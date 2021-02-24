The vaccination for influential K that was mounted in the Ministry of Health on Thursday, February 18 was organized for a particular person: Horacio Verbitsky. Later, nine more official members were inoculated against Covid-19 in the same site, but that was defined after the vaccination place for the journalist was decided, as declared under oath before the Justice the director of the Posadas Hospital.

The place where the friends of power – not just those of the fired former minister Ginés González García – were sent on a privileged turn to was the Posadas Hospital. In this way, around 70 were added vaccinated VIP who passed through that health center by order of the Government. But when the director of the Posadas was informed – through a communication from the private secretary of the former Minister of Health González García – that on Thursday, February 18, he had to vaccinate Verbitsky at the hospital located in El Palomar, Dr. Alberto Maceira refused for the first time to make way for the inoculation of one of those sent by Health to their vaccinations.

Among many other revelations about the powerful Covid-19 vaccination system, Maceira declared this Tuesday before the judge Ana Maria Capuchetti and the prosecutor Eduardo Taiano, investigators of the VIP vaccination case, the whole backroom of that plot: “Guillé (Marcelo, González García’s private secretary) called me and He told me that he was going to get vaccinated Verbitsky“Maceira explained under oath to tell the truth, adding:”I asked him not to send it, because it was going to generate conflict with the Hospital staff“.

Maceira, who left a good impression in the Justice after his statement, remarked several times in his story that he felt “angry about what had happened” and “uncomfortable” about orders of that style used to do one of the Secretaries of Health, Alejandro Collia, his head in the national administration, who for two weeks he is hospitalized and in a delicate condition.

Maceira -as he was able to reconstruct Clarion– argued in his statement that he tried to avoid Verbitsky’s vaccination at the Posadas because he was a journalist who could be recognized by “staff”. If that happened, it could generate a conflict with workers, since even the State failed to vaccinate all health workers who work in that great health center.

Always according to the reconstruction of Maceira’s statement before the Justice that several sources in the case repeated before Clarion, after the manager’s refusal to vaccinate Verbitsky at the Posadas to avoid the workers’ protest, the secretary Guillé he thought he found the solution asking the Posadas bosses for a team of vaccinators to go to the Ministry of Health with ten doses of Sputnik V. Until that moment, Dr. Maceira had only received influential people from power in the hospital he runs. What the situation seemed “strange”, said before Justice, he himself accompanied a medical team from your hospital to the Ministry of Health.

Such which revealed Clarion, Maceira and his specialists went up a reserved elevator to the second floor of the emblematic building that rises on July 9, went to an office next to the minister’s, and went there where they ended up vaccinating not only Verbitsky but also to the family of the businessman of diverse categories, Florencio Aldrey Iglesias; Deputy Eduardo Valdés and Senator Jorge Taiana, among other names already published by Clarion.

Maceira assured before the Justice that the access to Sputnik V of powerful K ended up privileging to about 70 vaccinated. All in Posadas himself, something that caused him enormous discomfort but that he had to comply with because the aforementioned Collia and Guillé were ordered to do so. The Hospital director said he never received any such request from González García’s chief of staff, Lisandro Bonelli.

In his statement, Dr. Maceira stated that Verbitsky and the other nine vaccinated on Thursday 18 took a card stating that they were inoculated. And he affirmed that the application of those vaccines are registered in the computer system that stores this type of information.

“Everything caused me enormous annoyance,” said Maceira, who before being head of the Posadas was head of the organ donation agency, INCUCAI.

The day after that operation organized by his desire to be vaccinated, Verbitsky confessed the irregularity of his vaccine by accommodation during a monologue on radio El Uncover.

Verbitsky described in that story that united him with the Posadas staff a “brotherly relationship” because, according to him, it helped them in different sectoral claims.

Posadas employees, at least as stated by its director, have an opinion diametrically opposed to that assumed by Verbitsky.

