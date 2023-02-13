Ludovica Valli referred to indelible marks and wounds experienced by her and her partner Gianmaria, before the baby was born

A few days ago Ludovica Valli she gave birth to little Otto Edoardo, her second child. Back home, the model had an emotional breakdown and, as told by herself, she cried a lot.

Otto Edoardo Di Gregorio, another of our great little miracles. The reason for our existence. 09.02.2023.

Thus the former tronista of Men and Women had written only a few days ago, when life decided to give her and her partner, the entrepreneur Gianmaria Di Gregorio, the joy of second son.

The little one has arrived at keep company to Anastasia, the girl born in 2021.

Just a few hours later, the influencer returned to social media and showed herself in tears. An emotional breakdown, she explained, came after a difficult and full of indelible marks and wounds.

In a history on his account Instagramthe model wrote:

Everything was so fast and truly extraordinary that I still struggle to realize, above all because Otto Edoardo like Anastasia arrived in our lives after our family (Gianmaria and I) had suffered indelible marks/wounds. That’s why I cry now… I’m so thankful to life that I have the chance to hug my children whenever I want. You really realize that everything else doesn’t matter. I’m fine, just a little scared. I will tell you everything very soon.

The hypothesis is that there have been problems concerning the families of the two new parents. It is known, for example, that the relationship between Ludovica and her sisters, in the past, has gone through not exactly idyllic moments.

Ludovica Valli does not give up

Credit: valliludovica – Instagram

Despite the difficulties, doubts and uncertainties, Ludovica Valli he doesn’t want to give up.

“Will I be able to handle everything? To be there for both? Not to collapse?“: Valli wrote in a story about Instagram.

As I returned from the hospital, I would only cry, I’m not ashamed to tell you. I force myself thinking I’m not the only one who feels this way.

Credit: valliludovica – Instagram

It’s not easy, Ludovica later wrote in another story, but she feels ready to manage to slowly find their new balance family in four.