Interviewed by Casa Chi, Alexander Basciano spoke of the endless emotions he has experienced in the last period. Weeks enlivened by the birth of little Celine Blue, the daughter that the VIP recently had from Sophie Codegoni. Thus he became a dad for the second time.

Alessandro Basciano is experiencing a golden age. It has been since, in November 2021, he entered the house of Big Brother VIP and met what appears to be the woman of his life, Sophie Codegoni.

The two have bonded a lot since the beginning and at the end of the program, having gone out together, they immediately laid the foundations for spending time the rest of their lives together.

At the end of 2022, the couple made the sweetest announcement of all, that of pregnancy. TO very truethen, Alessandro and Sophie had revealed that a girl would be born.

Then last May 12, the long-awaited day arrived and little Celine Blue finally came into the world.

An infinite joy for the new mother Sophie, who is on her account Instagram he tagged his Alessandro and wrote a very sweet one dedication to his first child:

12/05/2023, There are no words to describe the joy, emotion and happiness you have given us…mum and dad love you so much. Our Céline blue💖

The joy of Alessandro Basciano

If for Sophie Codegoni Celine is the first daughter, for Alessandro it is the second.

Indeed, in 2016 he had already become a father of Niccolothe son had by his former partner Clementina Deriu.

The child has been very present in the life of the ‘Basciagoni’ right from the start and he still is now, beautifully covering his role of older brother.

Alessandro, in these days, has given an interview to House Whoduring which he obviously spoke of emotions experienced in becoming a dad for the second time and some differences that there have been this time compared to the first.