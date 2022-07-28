Vittorio Lelii, the Vic of Radio Deejay, was seriously injured while making a jump with a paraglider: how is the conductor

Fear and concern for the many friends and fans of Vic, stage name of Vittorio Lelii, a well-known Italian radio and television host. In addition to his radio career, he is also a skydiving enthusiast and expert and in his latest outing he had an accident that seriously injured him. He thought about it himself with a long post on Instagram.

Credit: vicdeejay – Instagram

His unmistakable voice and the sympathy made him one of the protagonists of Italian radio.

Born in MonzaVittorio Lelii made his debut as a conductor in small stations in the Milan area, before starting work on Radio Deejay in 1999.

For the famous broadcaster he conducted many successful programs and supported famous conductors. Like the program “The bomb“, Conducted together with Luciana Littizzetto, or”Victoria’s Secrets“Together with Victoria Cabello or”with regard” with Elio and Le Storie Tese.

Parallel to his career as a radio host, Vic has always been a great fan of extreme sportsin particular of parachuting.

On television, in fact, he also conducted the program “Down in 60 seconds“, In which in each episode he jumped with the parachute together with a well-known character of the show.

Vic’s paragliding accident

Credit: vicdeejay – Instagram

During his latest release in paraglidingVic suffered a accident very serious that he put his life in serious danger. Fortunately, the same deejay tells it in a long post on Instagram. Here are his words:

I would have preferred a vacation, maybe in Sulawesi, but sometimes things turn out differently. To be precise, it happened that landing with the paraglider at 5 meters from the ground the glider has seen fit to close, like a ball of paper that is thrown into the basket, and in the end it threw me into the basket.

Credit: vicdeejay – Instagram