After months of absence from social media, Kelly Osbourne has finally explained her reasons. At the age of 37 she is preparing to become a mother

A wonderful news for the many ago who follow with deep affection Kelly Osbourne, English actress, model and singer, best known for being the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne, the historic front man of Black Sabbath. The woman, who is now 37, has announced that she is pregnant and therefore expecting her first baby.

His father, the great Ozzy Osbourne, certainly doesn’t need much introduction. But she too, the second generation of the front man of the band dei Black Sabbathhas been able to build a respectable career in the world of British and world music and television.

We are talking about Kelly Osbourne, who has today 37 years old and which has been linked for some time with Sidney George Wilsonmember of Slipknot.

The two officially got engaged earlier this year, when the actress and model released the their first shot together since they form a couple. Their love broke out after a friendship that lasted for over 20 years, as Kelly herself explained on Instagram:

After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soul mate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.

Kelly Osbourne announces she is pregnant

After that photo, which served as an engagement announcement, Kelly’s profile remained dry for a few months. So much so that the many fans of her who follow her they wondered where it had gone.

To explain the reason for his absence, in the end, Kelly herself thought of it, who in fact has announced to be pregnant:

I know I’ve been a bit absent these past few months, so I thought I’d share the reason with you all… I’m over the moon to announce that I’m going to be a mom. To say that I am happy is not enough. I am delighted! 🤰💜

The news also made us delighted dad Ozzy and mom Sharon, who will now become grandparents for the fourth time. The other three grandchildren arrived from the other son JackKelly’s younger brother, who on social media wanted to express his happiness for the imminent arrival of his first grandson.