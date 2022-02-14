“Finally we can tell you that in 5 months we will be one more”: The tender social announcement of Fabio Colloricchio and his partner Violeta

Stork arriving in the house Men and Women. The former tronista Fabio Colloricchio, in fact, he is about to become a dad for his first time. To announce it, with tender photos and sweet words on social networks, it was both he and his partner Violeta Mangrinyan. Moments of serenity, therefore, for the couple who had faced a severe crisis in 2020.

Credit: fabio_colloricchio – Instagram

At first they were just voicesbut now it’s there confirmation directly from those directly involved. Fabio Colloricchio and Violeta Mangrinyan are about to become parents for the first time in their life.

At the beginning of 2020 the two had been protagonists of the pages of gossip magazines, due to a betrayal of him towards her, also confessed on live television. Confession came after the crisis itself was over and she had it forgiven.

That’s all now thing of the past. Their relationship got off to a great start and now they’re getting ready to welcome a sweet baby into the house.

We will become PARENTS !!! take part… ✨ Finally we can tell you that in 5 months we will be one more😍 !!! We cannot explain in words the vortex of feelings and such beautiful and intense moments that we experienced these months ago, we are still in a cloud of happiness, we feel truly blessed! 🥲🙏 Thank you for always being with us in the most important moments of our life ❤️

These the words of the couple, young and beautiful, chosen to announce the happy event.

The story between Fabio Colloricchio and Violeta

Credit: fabio_colloricchio – Instagram

Fabio Colloricchio became famous in Italy for his participation in Men and women. At first he was a suitor of Teresa Cilia, but she did not choose him and he was selected to sit on the throne.

His adventure from tronista led him to choose Nicole Mazzoccato, with whom he began a relationship that ended shortly after.

Credit: fabio_colloricchio – Instagram

Later he participated in Supervivientes, the Spanish version of The Island of the Famous. And it is precisely there that he met Violeta and fell in love with her.