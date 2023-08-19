The Colombian National Team will not leave Barranquilla for the home matches in the 2026 United States, Mexico and Canada World Cup qualifiers.

Nearly 12,000 season tickets have already been sold for the nine games that the team led by Néstor Lorenzo will play at the Roberto Meléndez stadium, in search of a return to the World Cup after being left out of Qatar 2022.

For this tie, the Colombian Football Federation reserved a space with a thousand seats in the western low to create a VIP area, as is done in the stadiums in the World Cups for the elderly.

This area, in the case of the Barranquilla stadium, will have exclusive benefits such as access through a separate tunnel, transportation to and from the stadium, unlimited meals, drinks, and liquors, a stage with artists, and exclusive Wi-Fi.

This is the new VIP area for the playoff games

The entity showed this Friday on its social networks and on its website what that area will be like, which will be called VIP FCF.

“Now the public will be able to acquire a unique experience at the VIP FCF, an exclusive venue that will have all the food and services that are up to the best sporting events in the world. The space will be enabled three hours before the start of the match and two hours after the end of the match”, says the Federation in a statement.

FCF VIP area for the qualifying matches Photo: Colombian Football Federation

The value of the ticket for the FCF VIP area for each game is 1,265,000 pesos, which must be included the Tuboleta service costs and VAT, which is 1,418,000 pesos.

The subscription stage for that ‘hospitality’ area is over. The cost for the nine games of the tie was 13,243,600 pesos.

FCF VIP area for the qualifying matches Photo: Colombian Football Federation

There are still tickets available for the first match of the tie, against Venezuela, on the Tuboleta page. The tickets for the north and south stands of the Roberto Meléndez stadium have already been sold out.

They can still be purchased for oriental low (350,000 pesos), oriental high (373,400), occidental (600,800) and FCF VIP.

