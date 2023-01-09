Rudeness and ‘sharpness’ are some of the characteristics that sports can have, since the variety of emotions and the insatiable rivalry always lead to the claw scratching hard. But, how voracious can you become when it comes to playing or practicing a sport?

During the Italian Renaissance, which lasted from the late 14th century to around 1600, a violent, wild and impetuous sport was born as calcio storico waswhose activity consisted of assembling two teams to fight on the field while defending their side to prevent it from being invaded.

From Calcio Storico other practices were born such as hockey, lacrosse, rugby, American football and the dominant football or foot ball.in which their interactions are very similar.

Calcio Storico, a real fight

According to the official page of Florence, ‘Visit Florence’, the rules were first written in 1580 by the Count of Florence, Giovanni de Bardi. These consisted of each team having to have 27 players and each one starting the game on different sides of a rectangular field. A ball was placed in the middle and, for 50 minutes, the players had to do whatever it took to get the ball into the opposing team’s net.

In order to reach the opposite goal, participating men had to go through a series of punches, punches, shoves, kicks and other aggressions that could occur to them during the duel.

When the matches ended, all the participants came out with their faces covered in blood, others with a broken limb; several could not stand up because they felt stunned by so many blows and, in other instances, some players had to be assisted by the medical staff inside the field.

Such barbarity during the dispute was and continues to be criticized when the prizes that the winners received were known: a cow, a little money and a piece of painted cloth called a pallium –similar to a tunic or cape–.

It should be noted that, more than 500 years ago, this game was only witnessed by members of the upper class of Florentine society.

Alignment

It is a way to release the animal side of everyone, the public and the players

In calcio storico the formation is as follows: four goalkeepers, three full-backs, five defensive midfielders and fifteen forwards. Three games are played and there is only one winner.

Although this sport moves along the axis of violence, it has certain parameters that should not be exceeded.

The opponent cannot be hit from behind or when the opponent is on the ground, but you can immobilize him. Numerical superiority is not allowed to be applied and what is that? If an opponent is already competing with a partner physically, he cannot touch him, unless the opponent is currently in possession of the ball.

The Italians take this sport as a heritage, since is an immense cultural pride in the history of the gameaccording to the official page of the city.

Those who enjoy these meetings, but cannot attend, can see it through different means. It is broadcast online, on the official website and on television by the ‘Toscana TV’ channel. However, if you prefer to see it in person, ‘Visit Florence’ indicates that the tickets can be purchased at the BoxOffice Toscana headquarters in via delle Vecchie Carceri weeks before the month of June.

Let the game begin!

After so many years, so many decades, this bloodthirsty game is still a trend and a tradition in Piazza Santa Croce in Florence, Italy. Every June, days before the 24th, the inhabitants carry out this dispute for the throne and for glory; regardless of the teeth that come out in value or the irritated skin after the scrapes of each fall. The final is played in the celebration of the day of San Juan.

After the Second World War, the Italian lawyer, politician, journalist and essayist, Alessandro Pavolini, was the one who brought this sport back to life to celebrate it between the four teams from the different neighborhoods of the Italian city.

It is worth remembering that, due to its popularity, Calcio Storico was extended to reach other parts of the world such as New York, Prague, Rome or Turin.

“It’s a way to release everyone’s animal side, the public and the players,” said photographer Clara Vannucci in an interview with ‘National Geographic’. By the way, Vannucci has been in charge of capturing several images of what these matches are.

