The war in Ukraine caused a lot of concern in Spain about Russia’s disinformation strategies and influence on networks, YouTubers and media without broadening our perspective and paying attention to the fact that these strategies to destabilize democracies were carried out in the same way by Ultra satellites organized in a reactionary international. It is not necessary for there to be foreign intervention to destabilize a country because in all countries there are a series of local agitators who function in the same way, protected by Trump, Milei, Orban or Abascal.

That the launching of a bug by a fascist stalker does not prevent us from seeing the forest, that sometimes we have to put the body in the street in front of these squad members does not mean that the problem does not have a much larger and more serious aspect. Javier Negre’s pathetic character can allow himself to be so limited and unscrupulous for being a submissive servant of those who pay him. Their intoxication project is doped by companies like Eulen in Spain and by the PP and Vox, but its internalization in Argentina with the dollars of Javier Milei and Fernando Cericedo shows us that for these specimens there will always be money with which to try to take power democratically after a poisoning process, as in Argentina, or with coups d’état as attempted by the same people who finance it in Brazil.