Barcelona by Hansi Flick continues with its great start to the season in football Spain and on Sunday they beat 4-1 Gironain which the Colombian plays Yaser Asprilla.

“We are preparing very well for each match. We have to take it step by step, but we are undoubtedly in a good moment and we must continue like this, we cannot stop now,” said Flick, the coach.

He saw the red

“After two days without scoring, the 17-year-old attacker opened the scoring in the 30th minute, after stealing the ball from David Lopez and succeed in the one-on-one against the Argentine goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, and extended the lead in the 37th minute by reaching a rebound and sending a shot that went in close to the post,” reported the AF agency:

And he added: “Yamal, one of Spain’s leaders in winning the Euro Cup in July, has scored three goals in this start to the League, where he has also given four assists, and seems to be heading for the trophy. Golden Boywhich rewards the best young promise in world football.”

Asprilla had minutes on the field of play, but could do little. Instead, he was the center of a controversial play. The referee of the match, Alejandro Muniz, sanctioned a handball Inigo Martinezat the end of the first half, but the VAR reconsidered the decision.

The Colombian was fouled hard in the 85th minute of the game, for which Ferran Torres was shown a red card. The foul was hard, but the aggressor received a lot of criticism.

The foul was hard and Asprilla was saved from injury, at least that’s what can be seen in the video.