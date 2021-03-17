On Saturday at 7:30 a.m. in Cosquín, Córdoba, a shocking scene of violence took place. A 16-year-old he attacked who would be his boyfriend until he fainted and everything was recorded in a video recorded by the victim’s brother. Amid the chaos, beatings and insults, the attacker surprised everyone by hitting your head on a gate over and over again.

The case went viral in a few hours after an Instagram account shared the images. Such was the commotion generated by the clip (in 24 hours it exceeded 5 million reproductions) that the cause ended in justice with the intervention of the prosecutor Paula Kelm.

“The girl fainted him and then started hitting herself to say that he hit her. If you are the boy in the video, you have to report it, no matter how embarrassing it may be, today these things end badly, “was the message from the post of the @cuestionatee account that released the images on Tuesday.

“I wanted to avoid a fight,” justified the young woman who attacked her boyfriend and then hit her head against a blind. Capture video

In the video you can see the 16-year-old teenager taking his partner by the neck, who did not know how to defend himself. The tension increased and the victim asked her brother, who recorded everything, to record the girl’s attacks. Seconds later, the young man lost consciousness and fell to the ground.

The young woman tried to speak to him but the victim’s brother intervened to separate her, and then the most violent and unusual sequence occurred. The girl began to bang her head against a metal blind repeatedly.

After the scandal, the brothers went to the police station and made a formal complaint against the aggressor.

As reported by the site ElDoce, the scene would have occurred at the exit of a party and because he was a minor he could not be convicted, although “he was attributed active participation in the event and the juvenile criminal court was intervened “.

After the video went viral, a friend of the minor repudiated the “social condemnation” against the young woman and gave the other version of the events. “She was just trying to stop her boyfriend from fighting and making a fuss about the p … mother. She never hit him and never attacked him as can be seen in the security camera video, “he said in a post on Facebook.

“Everyone should feel like shit for ruining the life of this little girl who was just avoiding trouble. Before sharing the first thing you see on the internet, find out, “he launched, adding:” Today had a shitty day thanks to each one of you who shared your video and the ‘memes’ you made in the form of a mockery. “

Then, he shared an audio where the protagonist of the violent video gave her version of events.

“I was using force because he has much more strength than me, obviously I had to use a lot of force to calm him down. I grabbed him by the hood and pretended to have hanged him, but obviously he was missing a lot, he had a band of space around his neck, “he said.

“He reported me and made me a restriction,” confirmed the minor and about the blows that he gave against the blind, he explained that he did it while he suffered “a nervous breakdown”.