Last November, during a brief trip to New York, I spoke to a political analyst at a major outlet about the election that would take place a year later: that is, in November 2024. It was a critical moment in many ways, but it was not particularly negative for the Democratic Party: the polls were optimistic about Biden and everyone agreed that Donald Trump was going to be convicted at some point for one of his many crimes. And yet the man was worried. “If a genie gave me three wishes,” he told me, “I could boil them down to one: that this year would not exist.” In other words: that the next twelve months, those separating us from the next election, would disappear from the calendar, vanish without a trace. “You can feel, you can feel the violence,” he told me. “In this year that remains, there will be plenty of time for things to happen. And some of them could be serious.”

He had good reason to think so, and I agreed. Several months ago I wrote in this space about a chilling speech in which Trump issued his followers with a veritable promise of violence: “In 2016, I declared that I am your voice,” he told his captive audience. “Today I add that I am your warrior, I am your justice. And for those who have suffered wrongs and betrayals, I am your retribution. I am your retribution.” I have thought about that conversation since last weekend, when a self-conscious twenty-something, whose motives are still unclear, tried to assassinate Donald Trump, fortunately failed, and in the process defined the fate of an entire generation. The image of the candidate with a bloody face, surrounded by bodyguards who are at that moment risking their lives for him, raising his fist against the background of a blue sky in which an American flag waves: that image is history, the undisciplined and chaotic history, giving Donald Trump the gift of the presidency of his country.

I think so: something very big has to happen, another twist in this horror story, for Trump not to be elected in November. The day after the attack, Biden addressed the country to condemn the attack. “There is no place for this kind of violence,” he said. “We cannot let this violence become normal.” And of course: if the president wanted to say that political violence is unacceptable, that it should be condemned unanimously and unambiguously, that there are no buts or justifications possible, he was absolutely right. But if he wanted to say that the political violence we witnessed is foreign to the society in which it occurred, the president is wrong. First, the history of the United States is molded with the clay of political violence, and that is the only possible conclusion when one counts the assassinated presidents — there are four: Lincoln, Garfield, McKinley and Kennedy, although the two in the middle are often forgotten — and the three others who survived their attacks — Theodore Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan and now the president of the United States. ex, Donald Trump—and the countless political leaders, from Martin Luther King to Robert Kennedy, who have been assassinated as well. Second: political violence, in our present moment, has long been normalized, it has been normalized before our eyes, and it will not magically disappear.

I well remember my disbelief when, at the start of his first presidential campaign, Trump interrupted his improvised remarks on a platform to praise the violence of his supporters. One of them had physically assaulted an opponent—an elbow to the face of a black man who was already leaving—and Trump said: “Beat the shit out of them, I’ll pay for the lawyers.” But then: this was the same man who had boasted that he could shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue without losing a single vote. Trump has never wasted a single opportunity to feed the violent instincts of his followers, inventing a narrative with notorious enemies—Mexican rapists, Muslim terrorists, journalists “enemies of the people”—and then washing his hands of it when a journalist or a Muslim or a Latin American suffers an attack in which his name is mentioned: Trump’s. To those enemies against whom he began his narrative of victimhood, Trump has since added the more encompassing groups of liberals and Democrats, who want to destroy America. No: destroy you, Trumpist voter: you are in their sights. In the speech I recalled earlier, Trump spoke of “sinister forces trying to kill America” and of “enemies” who “are desperate to stop us.” “But they’re not coming for me,” he clarified: “they’re coming for you, and I’m just in the way.” After the unjustifiable attack, those words no longer mean the same thing.

From the beginning of his political life, Donald Trump’s speech has been an invitation to see American society as a war for survival; it has also been a sadly routine invocation to the violent, or a justification of violence if it suits his side. In 2017, when a demonstration of white supremacists, shaved-headed neo-Nazis and conspiracy theorists of the Great Replacement ended with the death of a woman run over by one of these fanatics, Donald Trump was quick to say: “There were fantastic people on both sides.” And on January 6, 2021, when a mob of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol to prevent the certification of the elections, they did so at the instigation of Trump. The movement was openly violent and ended with the deaths of six people and many more seriously injured, but it also always maintained a rhetoric of political violence inseparable from the Trumpist discourse: the participants never stopped talking about hanging the traitor Mike Pence, and some built fake gallows and scaffolds, and others appear on camera shouting menacingly for Nancy Pelosi. Months later, a fanatical Trumpist broke into Pelosi’s residence armed with a hammer, and, not finding her, attacked her husband by hitting him in the head, and Paul Pelosi almost died in the attack.

Fearful days are upon us. Trump has built this second candidacy, the only way to stay out of jail, on the essential premise of revenge, on arsonist rhetoric and a divisive narrative that is beginning to resemble, for all practical purposes, what happens in a civil war. Violence between citizens is not an unintended consequence: it is part of his understanding of the phenomenon. After a gunshot hit his right ear, Trump found himself surrounded by bodyguards who carried him off the stage. It is fascinating the moment when his expression of fear – death has grazed him – transforms into something else, as instinct has dictated the political importance of the moment. He raises a fist and says to his followers: “Fight. Fight.” But he says it moving his lips, without the word being heard as the words with which he asked to be allowed to put his shoes on were heard before. Of course: he is not speaking to any of those present. He is speaking to the camera, to the entire world of his followers. “Fight!” And there they are, armed to the teeth, ready to obey.