Abandoned with children, debts and upbringing, mothers face a series of violence in Mexico. Before a separation, 9 out of 10 men do not pay alimony, so they should be treated as delinquentsbecause they have become a partner probleml, says Diana Luz Vázquez, leader of the Ley Sabina feminist movement.

“There are increasingly aggressive behaviors, now they are stealing the childrenin this vicarious violence, as long as they don’t pay”, explains Dina Luz Vázquez from the national activism that they carried out two years ago to promote a series of sanctions against the abandoned parents. For example, thanks to this, the deputies and senators recently approved the creation of the National Registry of Alimony Debtors, which will be public and will operate the DIF. With this, food debtors will be prevented from leaving the country, processing a license or passport.

display debtors

The activist Diana Luz Vázquez criticized that it is the DIF that operates this registry, since she believes that the Ministry of the Interior would do a better job, since they have more experience in this type of register.

While the government puts this into practice, the Sabina Law movement will publish a national registry of debtors by next Father’s Day in June, reported Diana Luz.

“They are criminals, aggressors, they exercise economic violence, it must stop being normal to get women pregnant and abandon them, they must be made visible and alert other women, who look for it in the registry to see who they are relating to.”

emotional abandonment

For a food demand to be reached, the family has already suffered various situations that affect mothers and children, explained the psychotherapist Tania Castro Gaxiola. It is not only the economic amount that the father stops contributing, but everything that this implies.

There is an emotional abandonment, for which the mother bears the responsibility not only financially, but also emotionally for her children. In such a way that women experience anxiety, stress, in addition to grieving for separation or divorce, which also affects minors, explained Tania Castro.

vicarious violence

The psychologist Diana Bastidas López, from the Perlas del Pacífico feminist collective in Mazatlán, has accompanied various processes before food debtors in Sinaloa and points out that it is a type of violence that is not only economic but can also be considered vicarious, since the abuser violates the woman through the children.

The mother is emotionally overloaded to replace the father figure and there is a double effort to do work to support the home.

The group to which Diana belongs is a pioneer in Sinaloa in the national movement of mothers against food debtors, which they display with names and photos on virtual and physical clotheslines.

patriarchal system

In alimony debts, in addition to the violence of the ex-partner, there is violence from the system due to the cumbersome procedures involved in making a demand of this type and that leave families unprotected, denounced Diana Bastidas.

In this sense, the psychotherapist sees that the boys and girls also suffer a double orphanhood.

“The child who is economically limited is being omitted by his father, but also faces the orphanage of his mother, because we have to go out to work twice as much to meet the needs of minors,” said Diana Bastidas.

fractured childhood

On the other hand, the child psychotherapist Tania Castro Gaxiola indicated that the children of food debtors can suffer emotional insecurity, self-harm and lack of self-esteem.

In some cases they act as messengers between mother and father, which also wears them down. “It is an emotional imbalance where the child, because he has no security from the mother, from the father, or, for example, the child refrains from asking mom for money because he believes that mom is going to suffer because she has no way to get the money because dad doesn’t contribute, so it’s all a mental role that the child is generating for himself”, indicated Tania Castro.

Given the abandonment of the father, children can silence their needs, mature faster or behave very well so as not to create disturbances in families, that is, they do not live their childhood before the problem of separation and lack of support from the father.

Likewise, boys and girls can come to mistrust people and not believe in stable relationships, said Diana Bastidas, from the Perlas del Pacífico collective.

“Imagine if the person they were supposed to have trusted as a priority, that man who should have protected them, unprotected them and omitted them from his life.”

Context

The National Registry of Alimony Debtors is created

On Monday, May 8, the decree reforming the General Law on the Rights of Children and Adolescents was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation. The creation of a National Registry of Food Obligations is established.

What are food rights? It is food, nutrition, clothing, housing, recreation, medical and psychological care, as well as what corresponds to pregnancy and childbirth; all education expenses for minors; In the case of minors with a disability, they are the expenses involved in achieving everything necessary for rehabilitation and development.

More information at: acortar.link/Q2NqQs Decree that reforms the general law on children and adolescents

Record

A National Registry of Alimony Debtors is created that will integrate the DIF and will be exchanged with Superior Courts of the country, it will also be public.

Leave the country

Delinquent food debtors may not leave the country, or if there is evidence before the judge that leaving the country may represent the evasion of their economic responsibility.

Payments

The judge can authorize the departure from the country if the payment of at least half of the debt owed for the payment of food and a pension deposit is guaranteed.

Candidates

Another of the relevant procedures is that they will not be able to register as candidates for positions of popular election if they are alimony debtors.

Formalities

In procedures, the certificate of non-registration in the register may be requested. Such as licenses, passport, marriage application, those made before a notary such as the sale of real estate.

dates

The DIF must publish the regulations of the national register of alimony debtors 90 days after the publication of this decree, which was on May 8. It would be in August.