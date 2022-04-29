Uruapan, Michoacán.- Shootings and burning of trucks and vehicles was registered early this Friday, April 29, 2022 in the municipality of UruapanMichoacan.

The events occurred around 2 and 3 in the morning in different parts of Uruapan where criminal groups burned trucks and clashes were experienced, which were attended by local police and elements of the National Guard to put out the fires.

A heavy-duty vehicle was set on fire on the Uruapan highway to Gabriel Zamora, which also happened on the highway to Sabino.

Until now, further details of the incidents are unknownsince the authorities of Michoacán, nor the National Guard, have provided more information in this regard.

Yesterday afternoon, the National Guard reported on operations carried out in different locations in Michoacán to seize illicit drugs, however, It is unknown if this has to do with the events experienced this Friday morning.