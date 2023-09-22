It is not pleasant to address some topics, such as violence for example, but it is definitely not healthy to live in limbo. So, out of professional responsibility and especially civil liability, today I invite you to reflect on the situation of violence we are experiencing.

Sometimes, no matter how illogical it may be, we prefer to regret rather than prevent. If we took care to prevent and combat the causes of violencesurely we would be living more cordial moments.

We cannot close our eyes to the fact that violence is knocking on our door, it is no longer just about violence of the organized crimeit is about the violence that surrounds us, the violence with which we live daily.

Something is changing in our society, a change that is giving us warning signs and gives the impression that it is out of convenience or cowardice? we refuse to acknowledge.

We see cases of violence between the window cleaners stationed on some cruise ships in our cities, between children and adults who compete against each other to take over the spaces.

Those nicknamed “comers come” stationed in store parking lots of commercial establishments, have begun to insult motorists who do not give them a tip when leaving.

Taxi drivers, who have appropriated the right to sell transportation services and therefore attack the competition, even though it is legal.

Young people who viciously attack in groups to a person only because they have the power given to them by the group that is supporting them at that moment “Porras” of sports teams, who attack to the point of almost murder, those who support the opposing team.

Fathers who attack their children, husbands who attack their wives, children who attack their parents or siblings, families at war without quarter.

Citizens in general who consider that they defend their rights by violating those of others, closing roads or detaining people against their will.

And if to all this we add actions of criminals who control the trade of lemon, avocado, cigarettes, tortillasand other various areas of commerce in general, or criminals who assault public service passengers and motorists on national highways and city intersections.

For all this and for what has not been mentioned here, we are facing a dark panorama. The alarm signals that reach us every day clearly indicate that something is changing and that unfortunately it is not for the better.

Without a doubt, ignoring these warning signs is normalizing the culture of violenceviolence that we cannot resign ourselves to and accept that it is here to stay.

But we gain nothing by simply rejecting it by criticizing, nor by calling ourselves victims and finding someone to blame.

We are part of this society, and the violence It is the result of this society, consequently assuming our responsibility and fighting for peace and harmony, from the trenches that life has given us, is a social mission that we can no longer continue to evade.

Let’s do what is within our reach, within our family, in our workplaces, in our neighborhood, in our coffee meetings, wherever we can.

If each Mexican did what corresponds to us as members of this civilized society, “another rooster will crow for us” as the farmers wisely say.

For Mexico dignified and united, let us make a pact to openly and forcefully reject the culture of violence that is surrounding us.

Thank you.

The Mochis, Without. as of September 22, 2023

More from the same author: