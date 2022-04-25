There are those who buy a vineyard because it seems romantic and elegant. For Luis Agustín Cetto the vineyard was his life. He was a man in love with his work.

I met him in 1998, at his vineyard in Valle de Guadalupe, and we met there many times. I saw him at the harvest festivals, in August, but also when he visited the valley at other times of the year. I liked to accompany him to eat in the little house that housed his offices. We had long conversations, mainly about wine and the persistent problem of water scarcity in the region.

The Valle de Guadalupe has become a favorite destination for wine lovers and Don Luis was a key figure in this. His father, Angelo Cetto, an Italian immigrant born in Trento in 1900, settled in Tijuana and opened a winery in 1928. He later began producing grapes. His son Luis Agustín, born in 1934 in Baja California, joined the company very young, in 1951, and later bought land in the arid Guadalupe Valley. In 1959 he began to sell grapes to Casa Domecq and in 1977 he became associated with this company, represented in Mexico by Antonio Ariza. The partnership disbanded soon after. Cetto made the decision in 1983 to produce and sell wines under the LA Cetto name, today the largest wine company in Mexico.

The opening of the economy in the 1980s represented a threat to the nascent Mexican wine industry. An avalanche of imported wines displaced national ones. A Mexican official advised Don Luis to dedicate himself better to importing wine, since the Mexican would disappear due to lack of competitiveness. Cetto’s commitment, however, was to produce international quality wine. Although he was already selling some in the United States, in 1985 he began exporting to Europe.

The wine market is not only highly competitive, but is also characterized by its snobbery. Wines from countries that are not traditional producers face strong discrimination. International competitions with blind tastings, however, allow new producers to demonstrate their quality. Cetto and other Mexican wines began to win medals in these competitions in the 1990s. The myth that quality wine could not be produced in Mexico fell to the ground. Today there are more than a hundred small producers in Ensenada alone, and many are very good.

The wine is only part of the story. Cetto began to organize parties for the grape harvest, the harvest, in August, which became increasingly popular. The festivities were long: a thanksgiving mass, followed by the blessing of the grapes from the first grinding, a tasting, a grape-stomping competition, a meal, a bullfight, a concert and a dance. Other houses have thrown their own parties, and not just in August. The festivals have helped turn the valley into a major tourist attraction.

The first Cetto harvest that I attended was in 1998. Since then I have returned almost every year. In 2018, when the company celebrated its 90th anniversary, Mr. Luis told me with a smile: “You look very young.” I replied: “Of course, Don Luis. It’s just that I drink a glass of wine every day”. He replied: “Me too. And sometimes two.

Luis Agustín Cetto passed away this Friday, April 22, at the age of 87. The news has filled me with sadness. Don Luis was one of those characters who left their mark, a man from the countryside, from work, who left a united family, who lived happily. He understood the virtues of wine, that drink that Galileo described as “the light of the sun that the water holds together.”

