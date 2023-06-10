Grand Theft Auto: Online presents the new Vinewood Car Club, which will be available from June 13. GTA+ members playing on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles will be able to access this exclusive association for Los Santos’ high society. He Vinewood Club offers a premium experience that revives the glamor and sophistication of the golden days of Vinewoodand is designed for players around the world to enjoy.

The first benefit of many that will be available starting June 13 is a pass that provides full access to the Vinewood Car Club. In this new place, you’ll find a handpicked selection of unique vehicles to test, claim, and use in Freemode, discounted by at least 20% when purchased. You will also be able to directly inspect and request the gift vehicle from the Vinewood Car Club for members of GTA+.

The inside of the Vinewood Car Club it is located in an industrial warehouse on Elysian Island, and features a garage designed for motoring enthusiasts to show off their valuable vehicles. Whether you’re a member or not, you’ll be able to admire the cars on the podium, meticulously lit for optimal display, and learn about their most attractive features.

with your membership GTA+you will be able to enjoy the rotation of vehicles of the Vinewood Car Club in Free mode. Whether visiting the club and driving one of the cars, or requesting the delivery of the selected vehicle to your current location through the “Interaction” menu, you will have complete freedom to use them whenever you want.

Furthermore, as a member of GTA+you will be able to purchase each of these vehicles at an exclusive discount, and you will receive a gift vehicle from Vinewood Club for free every month.

He Vinewood Car Club will open its doors on June 13, offering a glimpse of what’s to come. Its facilities and benefits will continue to expand to provide members of GTA+ new meeting opportunities and exclusive access to additional benefits.

Via: Communiqué

Editor’s note: Sirs… Grand Theft Auto V He is ten years old, TEN YEARS OLD! And she continues to generate content.