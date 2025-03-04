The vinegar trick to get crispy fried potatoes that is used in restaurants

French fries, that universal accompaniment that has conquered palates worldwide, hide in its apparent simplicity a culinary challenge: to achieve a crunchy exterior texture that contrast with a tender and tasty interior. Although in many homes it is perceived as a simple task, obtaining that perfect balance is usually an elusive goal.

However, in the kitchens of the best restaurants, a simple and accessible trick is used that guarantees exceptional results: the use of vinegar in the preparation of potatoes before frying them.

This method, although it may seem unusual, has gained adherents both in the professional and domestic fields. The technique is to soak the potatoes cut into a solution of water and vinegar before submitting them to frying. This process, far from being a passing fashion, is based on culinary foundations that seek to optimize the texture and taste of the final product.

By submerging the potatoes in this mixture, it is possible to reduce the starch content on its surface, which translates into a lower oil absorption and a more crispy texture to the palate.

The role of starch in frying

Starch is a natural component of potatoes that, during frying, can become an obstacle to reaching the desired texture. When potatoes contain an excess of starch on their surface, they tend to absorb more oil, resulting in a soft texture and a fatty sensation. Therefore, many chefs look for methods to reduce this superficial starch before frying. Soaking in cold water is a common technique, but the incorporation of vinegar power this effect, offering higher results.

The vinegar, known for its acidity, acts on the structure of the starch present in the potatoes. When the potatoes immerse in a solution of water and vinegar, the release of superficial starch is facilitated, which decreases the ability of potatoes to absorb oil during frying. In addition, this acidity helps maintain its form and texture during cooking.

How to apply this method at home

Achieving a golden and crispy texture in fried potatoes is not exclusive to restaurants. With simple steps, it is possible to replicate this technique at home and enjoy an optimal result. To begin, it is essential to cut the potatoes into uniform canes to ensure homogeneous cooking.

Then, they must immerse themselves in a mixture of cold water and vinegar. After a soaking of 15 to 20 minutes, it is important to drain them and dry them well with cooking paper to avoid oil splashing when frying them. The frying process also influences the final result.

It is recommended to heat the oil at 180 ° C and fry the potatoes in small batches to prevent the temperature from falling sharply. Once golden and crispy, it is convenient to drain them on absorbent paper and add salt while they are still hot.

For those who wish to further enhance crunchy texture, you can opt for a double frying, starting with a cooking at moderate temperature and ending with a more intense second frying.

Additional variations and considerations

Although the basic technique is simple, there are variations that can be adapted according to personal preferences:

Type of vinegar: Although apple vinegar and white wine are the most common, experimenting with other types, such as rice vinegar or white balsamic, can provide subtle nuances to the final taste.

Soak time: although 15 to 20 minutes is the standard time, some chefs prefer to extend the soaking up to 30 minutes to obtain an even more crispy texture.

Double frying: Some chefs recommend a first frying at low temperature (around 130 ° C) until the potatoes are tender, followed by a second fry at 180 ° C to achieve gold and crispy texture.

Extra immersed advantages in vinegar

In addition to providing a more crispy texture, previous soaking in vinegar provides other interesting benefits. One of its main advantages is the reduction of oil absorption during frying, which results in a lighter and less caloric dish. Likewise, the acidity of the vinegar reinforces the structure of the potatoes, helping to better maintain their shape and prevent them from getting rid of hot oil.

Another positive aspect is color conservation. Vinegar helps maintain a golden and uniform tone in potatoes, preventing them from obscuring excess and presenting a little appetizing appearance. Thanks to these additional benefits, this method not only improves the texture of fried potatoes, but also optimizes their visual quality and balance in fat content.