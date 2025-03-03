

03/03/2025



Updated at 9:34 p.m.





The victory that the Betis He got brilliantly last Saturday in his duel against him real Madrid (2-1) placed the team of Manuel Pellegrini as sixth classified with 38 points After 26 games. The Verdiblanco Club, in a great moment of form, sizes scalar more put in the table and was pending the duel that closed the day, The Villarreal-Espanyol that could increase or leave the distance unchanged with respect to the fifth position.

With still a Betis-Villarreal for playing in mid-April (exact date and time to be determined), the Verdiblanco club chooses to hunt the Groguets and, At the moment, your six -point disadvantage will not be changed (38 has Betis and 44 Villarreal).

And it is that Villarreal-Espanyol on Monday has been postponed by the red alert imposed in the province of Castellón before the storm. The party still has no new date.

Before competing in LaLiga next Sunday (18.30 hours against Las Palmas), Betis will be measured to Vitoria Guimaraes in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Conference League.