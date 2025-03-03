The match that had to close the 26th day of LaLiga, between Villarreal and Espanyol, He was suspended due to the red alert for rains in the province of Castellón. Fans went to the Ceramic Stadium to witness the clash, even though The emergency services of the Valencian Community had given the emergency notice three hours before.

At 18:09 on Monday, March 3, the Emergency Coordination Center of the Generalitat Valenciana issued the following statement: “EMERGENCY SITUATION 0 FOR FLOODS THROUG THE PROVINCE OF CASTELLÓN; Northern Coast of Alicante and throughout the province of Valencia “, and established a series of security recommendations:” Closing of the circulation in ravines, Ramblas and surroundings, Suspension of outdoor activities and suspension of school and educational activities “.

With the spectators already in their seats, The game, which had to start at 9:00 p.m. was delayed, while clubs and employers made the final decision. A few minutes later, about three hours later than the emergency notice for rains, the suspension of the meeting was communicated.

“Before the weather alert and following the security recommendations, the match between Villarreal CF and RCD Espanyol is postponed of the 26th day of LaLiga that had to be held this Monday. The new date and time will be communicated short, “said the competition in a statement.

The extreme delay in complying with the recommendations to guarantee the security of the attendees has unleashed Critical fierce on social networks. “Villareal-Espanyol is suspended by the red alert in Castellón when everyone is in the stadium and has moved. Always late and bad“A user published.” Red alert at 4pm [en algunas zonas]. Party suspension at 9:10 p.m. Did people want people to be sure and make them go and return from Barcelona in full red alert? It is ridiculous, they are ridiculous“Another shared.