Juan Miguel Villar Mir, president of Grupo Villar Mir. Pablo Monge

The Villar Mir Group, shareholder of OHL, Ferroglobe and owner of several energy and real estate businesses, negotiates a loan of about 250 million from the rescue fund for strategic companies managed by the Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI), according to market sources. The conglomerate chaired by Juan Miguel Villar Mir joins the list of firms that pull the fund to weather the ravages of the covid crisis.

The public injection would have to be reimbursed in seven years, as he announced this Thursday The confidential. The request would include 200 million for the main group and about 40 million for Ferroglobe, 54% owned by Villar Mir. If it receives the support (SEPI will have to assess whether it is strategic and its viability), it would join the rescues of Air Europa, Duro Felguera, Ávoris and Plus Ultra.

In the absence of official communication from the company, the Villar Mir Group opted for this option due to the lack of financing possibilities for the bank. In addition, its investments are in low hours and it is no longer the first shareholder of OHL: in May it sold 16% of its stake in the construction company to Mexican businessmen Mauricio and Luis Amodio, and its stake was further diluted, until 14%, because they could not attend the capital increases. And it has already detached itself from some companies, such as Ferroatlántica or Fertiberia.

Despite this, it has not managed to pay off the debt it had with OHL or avoid the losses (-300 million in 2019). To pay part of the 129 million that it owed to the construction company, it gave two companies as collateral (Pacadar and 32.5% of Alse Park), although it still owes another 45 million.