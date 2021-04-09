Juan Miguel Villar Pablo Monge

The Villar Mir Group has signed an agreement with Banco Santander that collects a dation in payment of a debt with several of the family’s works of art and that has been made prior to the maturity of the payments of the debt that it had contracted. with the bank chaired by Ana Botín. According to sources familiar with the operation, there have been no defaults but rather an agreement prior to the maturity of the debt assumed with the financial institution.

For some time now, Grupo Villar Mir’s strategy has focused on reducing its indebtedness, which has gone from 1,300 to 250 million euros, and which is part of the company’s divestment plan in this context.

The Villar Mir Group has one of the most important art galleries in the country, many of whose works are exhibited in Torre Espacio, one of the large skyscrapers located in the former Real Madrid Sports City, which the firm sold in 2015 to the Philippine group Emperador for an amount of 558 million. The paintings were assigned to the Villar Mir Cultural Fund, which, in turn, belonged to the family group.

The works will go to the Santander Collection

As they point out Expansion Y The confidential, which advance the information, among the paintings that have passed to Santander would be works by Goya, Rubens or Zurbarán. As this newspaper has learned, now all these pieces will become part of the Banco Santander Collection, which includes works by El Greco, Gutiérrez Solana and Barceló, among others. The cadres affected by the payment of the debt are almost a dozen.

It so happens that Villar Mir has been a director of Santander between 2013 and 2019. In that period he was investigated by the Justice in the framework of the Púnica and Lezo operations, but he did not resign from the position. Finally, the Court filed the two cases with him (one dedicated to the irregular financing of the Madrid PP and the other for irregularities in the award of the light rail project to the Madrid town of Boadilla del Monte) in both cases against the judgment of the judge instructor and the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office.

It should be noted that the Villar Mir Group has asked the State Society for Industrial Participations (Sepi), through its Fund for Support to the Solvency of Strategic Companies, an aid that would be around 240 million euros.

The Villar Mir Group -founded by Juan Miguel Villar Mir- ceased to be OHL’s main shareholder in May of last year with the purchase of 16% of the capital stock by the Mexican family Amodio. With this divestment, the Villar Mir Group -through Inmobiliaria Espacio- retained 14.6% of the shareholding of the construction group, which in 2020 recorded losses of 151.2 million, 5.7% more than in 2019 due to the impact of the pandemic.

In addition, recently, Ferroglobe, 53% owned by the Villar Mir Group, sealed a principle of agreement with its creditors for a capital injection of 100 million dollars (84.5 million euros) with which to refinance its debt.

Likewise, it should be remembered that in 2019 the Villar Mir group also signed the sale of its chemical and fertilizers division, Fertiberia, to the Triton international fund. In addition to its participation in Ferroglobe and OHL, the Villar Mir Group holding is also made up of Inmobiliaria Espacio and Villar Mir Energía.