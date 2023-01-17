The villagers of the PP join forces to stop the works of the Mobility Plan. This Tuesday the representatives of a good part of the affected districts showed their rejection of the works in a letter addressed to the mayor, José Antonio Serrano. In their letter, the heads of the municipal boards of the Central West, Central East, East, North, El Infante, Santa María de Gracia, La Flota-Vistalegre, Zarandona, Santiago and Zaraíche, La Purísima-Barriomar and Nonduermas districts demanded that the first mayor “leave the works on hold and start a process of allegations and public exhibition.” In this sense, the text signed, among others, by Lorenzo Tomás and Diego Avilés calls for more voice to be given to the boards, “more reliable information and with sufficient notice”, “real and effective alternatives to the loss of parking spaces” and “a trade aid line.

In the opinion of the eleven, the deadlines for the project must be extended and, “regarding the works already started, take the necessary measures to reduce their affection to the neighbors and that their proposals are heard and studied.” “This participation process could have been done a long time ago, but we believe that it is not too late, and that the deadlines set by Europe should not be an obstacle, since an extension can be requested,” defend the signatories, who request that the 20,000 signatures collected against the project be considered.

“In short, we find ourselves with some works that isolate some neighborhoods from others and the districts of the town, which have not been agreed upon with anyone and that have greater opposition every day,” they reproach the local executive. For all this, they conclude, a meeting with the mayor is urgent “in order to be able to convey the concerns and needs of our neighbors and agree on commitments – they say – that put an end to the lack of consensus and transparency.”