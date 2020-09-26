Residents of the Povalikhinsky settlement of the Kostroma region said that for several days they had not seen Marina Udgodskaya, who won the elections for the head of the settlement, although she was just a technical candidate and worked as a cleaner in the administration.

According to the villagers, Udgodskaya has not been seen for two days, it is quiet in her house. Some of the residents in a conversation with reporters NTV suggested that she had gone to collect cranberries in the swamp.

However, the woman’s neighbors said that she had already contacted and asked to convey that she would appear at work in a new position on October 1.

The villagers called Marina Udgodskaya an intelligent, economic woman, and also a loving mother.

Udgodskaya won the elections in mid-September. At the same time, the woman admitted that she had to simply create the appearance of competition for the current head of the settlement.

She later spoke about her plans as the head of the local administration. The woman intends to be engaged in landscaping: to organize the cleaning of an overgrown river, to repair roads and to repair playgrounds.