“After a PEC was sent to Twiga in Grimaldi in vain, kindly inviting them to bring noise pollution back within the limits of the law, over 50 citizens, residents, domiciled, owners of second homes in the hamlet and users of the Baia Benjamin beach have filed a complaint with the police against the unbearable noise generated by the disco during opening hours”. This was announced by the Terre di Grimaldi association, in a note on behalf of the signatories of the complaint. Residents or frequenters of the hamlet of Ventimiglia, a jewel-village a stone’s throw from the border.

«The signatories – the note continues – intend to assert their rights to tranquility, rest and freedom of movement, also considering that since the twiga has been open you can no longer go to the beach without earplugs, and even those would not be enough, but above all you can no longer rest, work, in short live peacefully in our home.

There are numerous negative reviews that speak of deafening music and absolutely inappropriate both for the place in particular and for a luxury venue in general, but instead of asking themselves some questions and changing their behavior, the management of Twiga prefers to order reviewers to censor their legitimate (as well as objective) observations. An absolutely immature and arrogant behavior.

The mayor, by law (as also established by the Court of Cassation) has the duty to keep noisy activities away from residential areas, especially those of high landscape and naturalistic value such as Grimaldi. In addition to this, the twiga should have made a preventive assessment of the acoustic impact, which was never done (or, at least, it was not brought to the conference of services). Di Muro could have set important requirements to authorize the opening of a noisy venue in a protected area of ​​high environmental and landscape value such as Baia Benjamin, and he did not do so: this could certainly have dissuaded from opening a venue like the Twiga right there. In short, given the contiguity of this administration with people like Briatore, and given the closure of any possibility of dialogue, we believe at this point that the right path to take is the legal one.

Twiga is not bringing work, prestige or tourism to Grimaldi. In fact, it is scaring tourists away, because those who come on holiday here are looking for peace and quiet, not a daily rave with music, moreover, of the lowest level and blasted at unbearable volumes.

And add the boats that (also) noisy theatrically load and unload the patrons of the place and the groups of dancers and PRs looking for customers. This is the type of people who frequent the twiga. Far from class and luxury.

If the aspiring emulators of the accountant from Verzuolo want to become deaf, that’s their business. But Grimaldi wants to remain in peace and will do everything to remain so, for this reason we hope that the judicial authority will want to ascertain as soon as possible the responsibilities of the abuse that is taking place to the detriment of our hamlet and will want to take the necessary measures.

Finally, we want to publicly thank the citizens who courageously sent letters to the editorial offices of the press and invite them to form a common front to defend our village from the arrogance, stupidity and bullying of those who believe that money can do everything.”