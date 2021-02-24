The way in which rich countries act in the hoarding of vaccines makes me think of an episode by Jerry Seinfeld in which George Costanza reveals how fragile solidarity can be when it competes with one’s own survival. Seeking to impress a girl he courts, he volunteers for a social gathering at a nursing home; George goes out of his way to treat the disabled with a generous and unselfish heart … until he realizes that a fire has broken out in the next room; at that moment George turns into a savage who throws children and old people who block his way to reach the exit.

