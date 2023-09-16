The programming for the last quarter of 2023 at the Villa de Molina Theater includes the representation of 27 shows “whose main characteristic is the variety in terms of genres, themes and audiences to which it is directed,” as indicated yesterday by the Councilor for Culture, María Hernández Avilés, during the presentation of the program.

The Molina public will be able to enjoy specifically theatrical genres such as comedy, cabaret, puppet theater or musicals. But, in addition, music and dance will have a prominent place. This section will feature the performance of the opera ‘Carmen’, by Camerata Lírica de España, on November 4; a musical tribute to Elvis, ‘Elvis Lives’, on November 11; the Music final of the Crearte Contest organized by the Department of Youth, on November 24; a flamenco fusion concert, on October 27, and the ballet classics ‘Swan Lake’ and ‘Nutcracker’ on December 1 with live music by the Murcian group Ikigai Dúo.

Three regular musical events will not be missing: the Santa Cecilia Concert, the Christmas Eve Concert and the Christmas Concert. Also present in the programming for the month of December will be the consolidated ‘Villancicos de Molina’ Choral Competition, which this year celebrates its 27th edition.

Gabriel Olivares directs the comedy ‘Burundanga’ by Jordi Galcerán, author of ‘The Grönholm Method’ and ‘El Crédito’, with Juan Gea

The councilor praised the work carried out by the Molina de Segura Municipal Music Band, the Hims Mola Choir, the Hims Mola Orchestra, the Promúsica Association and the Kodály Choir. This group will perform, on November 16, ‘Travel Memories’, a journey from Bach to Piazzola and Freddy Mercury. A musical journey with a varied program that includes various styles. Avilés recalled that there will be a Solidarity Gala organized by Rotary Molina de Segura with the Symphony Orchestra of the Superior Conservatory of Murcia on November 21.

The Murcian company Bonjourmonamour will be in charge of opening the program with ‘Pernod’, on October 14. In the production, actor Pedro Segura will bring the audience closer to the story of Tony Fly, the best comedian in the West, who decides to abandon his performances in the Parisian cabaret Chez Michou to go, as he says, in search of love.

The programming will continue with ‘Burundanga. The end of a band’, on October 20. Gabriel Olivares directs this comedy by Jordi Galcerán, author of ‘The Grönholm Method’ and ‘El Crédito’, with Juan Gea leading his cast. The work reflects, in an original and absurd way, the end of the terrorist group ETA, with a plot full of intrigue and humor, starting from a love affair.

Based on the novel by the writer, journalist and presenter Máximo Huerta, the musical ‘A Shop in Paris’ will be staged on November 10, a story that takes place between the roaring 20s of Paris and the present, uniting the lives of two of its protagonists, Teresa and Alice.

Illusionism also has a place in this program with the shows ‘The scoundrel mentalist, do powers exist?’, by Abraham Gallego, on November 3, and the III Gala of Magic, on December 17.

There will be several proposals designed for children and families. One of the first shows will be ‘The Chocolate House’, which will be performed on October 22, while ‘Maleficent, the Story of Aurora’, will close the program on December 30. One day before, on December 29, ‘The Christmas Villain’ will be performed; and ‘East Wind’, a musical tribute to Mary Poppins, will air on December 2.

You can see, within the program for schools, ‘Underbosque, life under the trees’, on October 31; ‘Snow White’, on December 12; and the dance show ‘In No Man’s Land’, on November 28.

Ticket prices range from free for some of the shows to 25 euros. There are also subscriptions available for 60 euros that include five functions. In addition, discounts of 20% are maintained for people over 65 years of age and groups of 12 or more people and 30% for young people between 15 and 30 years old, unemployed, large families, single-parent families, students of the University of Murcia, members of the Association of Friends of the Villa de Molina Theater, and members of amateur theater groups from Molina de Segura.

On the other hand, the Reading Club of theatrical texts will continue to be held, the result of the collaboration of the Villa de Molina Theater and the Salvador García Aguilar and Mercedes Mendoza municipal libraries. This club proposes for this season the reading of ‘The Miser’, by Molière. This comedy by the famous French author will be performed on November 18 by the Andalusian company Atalaya-TNT.

Finally, the collaboration with the international puppet festival TítereMurcia is maintained with the performance of ‘Nido’, on December 5; and ‘The Fable of the Fox’, on November 12.