The movie ‘A possible dream’ touched many people with the story of Michael Oher, the player of the nfl who succeeded thanks to the support of his adoptive family: the Tuohy. However, almost 14 years after the premiere, the real Big Mike has revealed an unfortunate truth of his story, which was modified in the plot of ‘The Blind Side’ for the sole purpose of generating profit. Here we tell you all the details of the news that disappointed the fans.

What truth did Michal Oher reveal from ‘A possible dream’?

Sandra Bullock played Leigh Anne Tuohy in ‘A Possible Dream’. Photo: Warner Bros.

According to various media outlets, former American football player Michael Oher recently filed a lawsuit in a Tennessee court alleging that the Tuohy family—who we believed helped him with his career—never adopted him, and that, in the movie ‘Un possible dream’, that fact was changed by them to generate profit. In addition, ‘Big Mike’ claims in his lawsuit petition that the Tuohys made him sign a paper shortly before his 18th birthday. With this, they became his guardians and obtained the legal authority to do business in his name.

“Michael Oher discovered this lie to his chagrin and embarrassment in February 2023, when he learned that the conservatorship he agreed to on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family did not, in fact, provide him with any familial relationship to the Tuohys,” the lawsuit states.

What is the plot of ‘A possible dream’?

‘A Possible Dream’ is a film based on real events about the life of Michael Oher, a young homeless African-American man who is taken in by a wealthy family, willing to give him all their support so that he can succeed both as an American football player and in Your private life. For his part, Oher will also influence the life of the Tuohy family with his presence.

