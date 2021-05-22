The US court ruled to conduct a mental health examination for Jacob Anthony Chansley, better known as the “Viking” or “shaman”. The man took part in the storming of the Capitol building on January 6, 2021. On Saturday, May 22, the agency reports. Reuters…

According to the US District Judge Royce Lambert, the examination should contain an assessment of the degree of Chansley’s understanding of the charges brought against him.

The defendant has so far faced six federal charges. He took part in the storming of the Capitol after a speech by former US President Donald Trump that the US presidential elections in 2020 were “stolen” from him.

Chansley’s lawyer, Albert Watkins, said that his client needed medical attention, and also noted that despite gaining Viking status as the most recognizable participant in the assault, the defendant did not pose a danger.

In February of this year, it became known that Jacob Chansley was transferred to another detention center so that he could follow an organic diet.

The defendant’s lawyer said that he had not eaten for more than a week, since he had not been provided with food necessary for medical reasons and religious beliefs. Chansley’s right to diet for religious reasons was approved by the District Court, and he was transferred to another detention center.

On January 9, a federal court in the District of Columbia indicted Chansley in connection with the Capitol riots. He was accused of deliberately entering a building forbidden to access without legal authority, as well as violating public order on the territory of the Capitol. Chansley is arrested.

On January 6, supporters of the then-President of the United States, Donald Trump, staged riots in Washington. During the protests, they broke into the Capitol. There were clashes with the police, during which dozens of people were injured on both sides. Five people were killed, including one of the law enforcement officers.