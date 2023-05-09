One year after being the victim of another express comeback fueled by the mystique of the Santiago Bernabéu, Manchester City returns to the scene of the crime on Tuesday armed with a nuclear weapon. Erling Haaland, the Viking beast that Pep Guardiola turned to last summer to try to finally consummate his assault on the European throne as a prophet of the ‘citizens’, aspires to behead the king of the Old Continent. Neutralizing the most insatiable predator the world has known since the heyday of Cristiano Ronaldo will be the challenge of a Real Madrid led by the samba of Rodrygo and Vinicius in the first round of an anticipated final that leads to Istanbul.

Fatigued but exultant after approving the pending issue they had with the Copa del Rey three days ago, Real Madrid puts on the Champions League suit again with the aim of keeping alive the dream of the Fifteenth. Chamartín’s team, the executioner of Liverpool and Chelsea in the two previous rounds, aspires to complete a particular ‘sextet’ against the British teams in their fetish competition, after also accounting successively last year for Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool within the magical journey that allowed him to claim his fourteenth crown in Paris.

The whites come to the duel of titans full of morale after rising to the top in La Cartuja, although aware that the balance of the season will depend on the sign that the tie against Manchester City adopts. A rival that they have knocked out on the two occasions in which they have crossed swords in the run-up to the Champions League final (2015-16 and 2021-22), but against whom they gave up in the 2019-20 round of 16, the campaign that continues to be the ceiling for the ‘skyblues’ in the star club tournament with the runner-up in Do Dragao.

Hitting the hosts commanded by Pep Guardiola, taking advantage of the drive from the Santiago Bernabéu to face next week’s return in good condition at the Etihad is the purpose of Carlo Ancelotti, who has Mendy and Ceballos absent due to injury, and Militao, by sanction. Rüdiger will fill the vacancy of the Brazilian central defender, accompanying Alaba in the axis of the rear. The Austrian performed at a good level on Saturday in Seville after two weeks in the dry dock and his experience, hierarchy and his output with the ball is expected to be essential to counteract City’s abrasive pressure. The question is whether Ancelotti will keep Camavinga on the left side or give Cabinda a reel as a pivot in order to invigorate a midfield always overcrowded by Guardiola’s teams.

the triple crown



The main absence in Manchester City is that of Nathan Aké, whose prominence has skyrocketed this course. He is the third most used defender by Guardiola, behind Manuel Akanji and Rúben Dias. Hence, the injury he suffered on Saturday against Leeds is a serious setback for the Santpedor coach. Walker is emerging as a replacement for the Dutchman to occupy the right sector in the rear of City, the area that Vinicius will besiege.

Despite this setback, the ‘citizens’ arrive at the Santiago Bernabéu packed in search of the triple crown, a milestone that only one English club has achieved: Manchester United. Finalists of the FA Cup, they are leaders of the Premier with one more point and one game less than Arsenal and have accumulated ten consecutive victories in their domestic championship, where they have not lost since the beginning of February. The Champions League has been, to date, a bed of roses for Guardiola’s squad, which only gave up two draws in the group stage, massacred Leipzig in the round of 16 and swept Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals.

Much of the credit goes to Haaland, a gunboat whose landing at the Etihad has metamorphosed Guardiola’s approach. The tiresome possession that always characterized the blocks of the Catalan coach has given way to a more chameleonic and resilient proposal in which the leading voice is the lethal connection of the Norwegian with Kevin De Bruyne, another old dream of Florentino Pérez.

The former Dortmund player has scored 51 goals in 46 games since the campaign raised the curtain. In the Champions League, at the age of 22, he has scored 35 goals in 27 appearances, twelve of them in this edition, which puts him five off the record set by Cristiano in 2016-17. A weapon of mass destruction that will make an appearance for the first time at the Santiago Bernabéu ready to devastate the white arena.

-Probable alignments:



Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Modric, Rodrygo, Benzema and Vinicius.

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, Akanji, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gündogan, Bernardo Silva, Haaland and Grealish.

Referee: Artur Dias (Portugal).

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

TV: Movistar Champions League.