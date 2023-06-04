In recent days, the results of the National Occupation and Employment Survey (ENOE) of Mexico for the first quarter of 2023 were released. The published figures revealed a series of interesting results, most of which could be considered very positive. .

First, the national unemployment rate was barely 2.7% of the Economically Active Population (EAP). This is the lowest level for this indicator since 2005, the date on which a comparable series began. Just a year ago, in the first quarter of 2022, the unemployment rate was 3.5%. The adjustment is not minor, since this represents 400,000 fewer unemployed people in one year. The most surprising thing about this, however, is that between 2002 and 2023, just over two million people joined the EAP in Mexico. This implies that the Mexican economy was capable of absorbing and generating job opportunities for more than 2.4 million people in one year. To measure this figure, consider that this is equivalent to practically the entire EAP of a country like Costa Rica or to the sum of all the people employed in the states of Aguascalientes, Zacatecas and Querétaro. This gives a better idea of ​​what the recovery of the labor market in Mexico meant between 2022 and 2023.

However, of the 2.4 million new jobs created in the last year, around 900,000 were for men and just over 1.5 million were for women. This gender imbalance in job creation suggests that women’s labor participation increased significantly in this period (in fact, it went from 43.6% to 45.9%). It should be remembered that, due to the covid-19 pandemic, many women withdrew from the labor market, presumably to dedicate themselves to childcare, sickness or elderly care. The figures for the first quarter of 2023 indicate that this situation has already been completely reversed.

Another important result is related to the improvement in the income of Mexican workers and the decrease in working poverty of employed people. With the figures from the ENOE, the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Policy (CONEVAL) proceeded to estimate its quarterly indicators of working poverty. This concept identifies those people who cannot purchase a food basket with their income from work.

According to the CONEVAL analysis, real labor income per capita grew by 7.3% between the first quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, going from 2,850 pesos to 3,059. This increase occurred despite the inflationary context, which translated into an increase in general inflation above 7% and an increase in the food basket above 10%. This increase in real labor income per capita translated into a decrease in working poverty of the population in that year, which went from 38.8% to 37.7%. The most important decrease in working poverty occurred in rural areas, since poverty there fell from 51.9% to 49.6% (that is, by 2.3 percentage points), while in urban areas it fell from 34.7% to 34%.

The above figures reveal that the Mexican labor market is recovering vigorously, both in terms of employment volume and labor income. This is undoubtedly positive for the Mexican economy, but above all for Mexican workers. However, we should not be overly optimistic either. A good part of the recovery observed in the last year can be explained as a result of the lag in the recovery from the economic crisis attributable to the pandemic. Let us remember that the national GDP barely returned to its pre-pandemic levels at the end of 2022. So, in a sense, what is observed in the labor market is still the effect of the reopening process of some sectors that had not managed to fully recover (or that even they still don’t make it).

In any case, recent indicators continue to be very favorable in different dimensions. The fact that the Mexican economy has been able to generate more than 2.4 million jobs in one year is not a minor thing. The fact that this has occurred accompanied by increases in the real income of workers suggests that the expansion of the labor market came from a strong impulse on the side of labor demand. In general, the robustness of the labor market indicates that the Mexican economy is already healing from the 2020 crisis and that it is doing so more vigorously and with greater resilience than in previous crises.