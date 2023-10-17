If we talk about great heroes, how can we not mention one of the most relevant in recent times, such as Robert McCall. While it is true for many that it does not fit into a debate with characters like Ethan Hunt or Jason Bourne, what is true is that with Antonie Fuqua this character has earned his own space. Maybe the ‘The Vigilante’ movies don’t have the most sophisticated stories, the most extreme scenes like the last ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie, but what makes it different is that it has the magic of Denzel Washington, who closed this trilogy very compliant and brutal.

In this last installment of the ‘The Vigilante’ trilogy, Robert McCall travels to Italy for his ‘the last dance’ to dispatch an Italian criminal, but this encounter does leave him badly injured. After being rescued by a police officer and cured by a doctor, McCall decides to stay in the picturesque neighborhood of Altamonte, as he has fallen in love with its people and tranquility. However, he will not find peace in this place because a mafia called the Camorra will want to take over the town to turn it into a complex, but it is something that Denzel Washington through this character will not allow.

‘The Vigilante: Final Chapter’ consists of a simple formula

The entire trilogy of ‘The Vigilante’ has been made up of a simple formula to decipher and that has led to success. In his latest installment, this stood out even more. We well know that Denzel Washington when it comes to giving life to Robert McCall is fed up with criminals and as a consequence great action scenes occur. In the ‘Final Chapter’ we can see how Fuqua begins by capturing a visual infatuation between Rober McCall and Altamonte (Italy neighborhood); However, everything changes with the entry of the mafia. At that moment, many of us would like to confront them and kick them out of the site, so the formula makes its appearance here.

Throughout the trilogy, whenever a problem has occurred, Robert McCall has appeared to combat it. Many have wanted this when they have seen these events during the three films, they always looked forward to the appearance of Denzel Washington and this is how Antonie Fuqua made it come true. The intrigue in this type of films will largely lead to success, since after a big problem, it causes satisfaction that the bad guys receive what they deserve.

But that wasn’t the only interesting thing about the end of the trilogy. Apart from the penetrating gaze of Denzel Washington, many remembered the angelic face of a girl, who is now a young woman, and who they met again a long time later in a film. Dakota Fanning and Denzel got back together after exactly 19 years. As many know, these two actors were also the protagonists of ‘Man on Fire’. Antonie Fuqua did not have the best idea than to reunite a duo that was in memory