‘The Equalizer 3’, or also called by its name in English as ‘The Equalizer 3’, is part of the few action sagas that the film industry has launched lately and met the expectations of moviegoers. In fact, this film starring Denzel Washington surprised more than one with its first installment in 2014 by achieving success on the big screen with “The Justiciero” based on the television series from the 80s.

After four years, the premiere of ‘The Equalizer 2’ took place and today the third part of Robert McCall’s story is already a reality. Here we are going to tell you everything that is known about the trailer, the release date, the cast and the film that stars one of the best American actors: Denzel Washington.

When does ‘The Equalizer 3’ with Denzel Washington premiere?

‘The vigilante 3’ was released on September 1, 2023. Sony was in charge of distributing Denzel Washington’s feature film in all theaters around the world. At the moment, there is no movie on the billboard that has a similar review and that can give it competition on its first weekend; that is why it can ‘break it’ at the box office; In addition, the plot presents the end of Robert McCall’s story.

Trailer for ‘The Equalizer 3’

Cast of ‘The Equalizer 3’

As we well know, Denzel Washington is the protagonist once again in this action saga. Before the release and filming of the tape was announced, the actor had refused to be the one to give life to this character again after ‘The Justiciero 2’, but in the end it was possible to count on his participation. Likewise, he will be joined by Dakota Fanning, an actress with whom he has already met in other feature films such as ‘The Fire of Vengeance’ and has shown great chemistry on the giant screen.

Who completes the cast of ‘The vigilante 3’?

sonia ben ammar

rowing girone

Andrea Dodero

Eugenio Mastrandrea

andrea scarduzio

Salvatore Ruocco

Daniele Perrone

Gaia Scodellaro.

Fuqua, director of ‘The Equalizer 3’ with Denzel Washington. Photo: Espinof

What is known about ‘The vigilante 3?

‘El justiciero 3’ has reached more than 68 million dollars in its first weekend and is expected to reach 300 million dollars at the end of it, a figure that would border the box office obtained by his two previous installments. On the other hand, this is the fifth time that director Antonie Fuqua has Denzel Washington starring in his cast. Among the films they have worked together are ‘Training Day’, ‘The Magnificent Seven’ and the past two installments of ‘The Equalizer’.

