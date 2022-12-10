The quarterfinal between the Netherlands and Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar was watched by more than 5.6 million viewers at home on Friday evening. This is evident from the figures of the Stichting Kijkonderzoek (SKO). It was therefore the most watched program of the Friday evening. The Orange lost a game full of drama after penalties.

The quarterfinals were viewed less well than quarterfinals at recent World Cups. The quarterfinals of the World Cup in 2014, when the Netherlands played against Costa Rica, was watched by 7.4 million people. The quarterfinal of the Netherlands against Brazil in 2010 also attracted more than 7 million viewers.

The viewing figures for the group matches of Orange have been lower in recent weeks than is usually the case with major tournaments in which the Netherlands participates. But according to SKO, the figures are difficult to compare. The World Cup in Qatar takes place in the winter, while so far all World Cups have taken place in the summer. In addition, SKO's calculation only includes people who watch programs at home, a segment that has slowly declined in recent years.





The foundation will introduce a new system in the course of 2023, with which viewers outside the home can also be included. The most watched Dutch football match in the past quarter century was the semi-final between the Netherlands and Argentina in 2014. More than 9 million Dutch people watched this on July 9 of that year.

