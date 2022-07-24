Mar Menor File | Memories and experiences by the lagoon
Juan José Sánchez Alcaraz lost his vision for two years after saving a fisherman from a shipwreck
Night fell on him aboard a sailing boat in the middle of the Mar Menor before he was 12 years old. The wind reared as if she had escaped from her cage and came biting. His head was covered by that darkness that sometimes covers the lagoon announcing the end of the world.
It was past midnight, and the boy Juan José Sánchez Alca
