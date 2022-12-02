Home page World

One of the defendants covers his face as part of the court case over the death of a 13-year-old girl. © Eva Manhart/APA/dpa

According to the indictment, three young men overdosed on drugs and raped a girl. She died. The origin of the men is an issue in court.

Vienna – At the end of the trial of the rape and drug-related death of a 13-year-old girl in Vienna, the political aspect of the case came to the fore. In her closing speech on Friday, the public prosecutor called for a verdict with a “signal effect” for the three accused from Afghanistan. “It should show that women are not fair game,” she said in the Vienna district court.

The jury then retired to determine whether it was rape resulting in death or murder. The prosecutor demanded the maximum sentences possible under the law: life imprisonment for the 24-year-old first accused and 20 years each for the two younger ones, who are 19 and 20 years old.

According to the indictment, the 13-year-old wanted to spend the night in June 2021 with the young men and later drive home to the outskirts of Vienna. But in the apartment of one of the three young men, the suspects mixed at least six tablets of ecstasy in a drink and raped her, according to the prosecution. After she died of a triple overdose, she was dumped on a green verge at the side of the road. The public prosecutor’s office relies, among other things, on toxicological tests, DNA traces, injuries, and a cell phone video of the victim’s agony, which one of the men recorded immediately after the abuse.

Political debate about criminal refugees

The girl’s death triggered a political debate about criminal refugees last year. The conservative chancellor party ÖVP called for a consistent deportation practice for this group. The co-governing Greens blamed the Ministry of the Interior, which has been led by ÖVP ministers for years, for delayed repatriations. A lawyer for the victim’s family also raised the issue of migration in court on Friday. “In Austria, women and girls have their rights and nobody can take that away from them,” he said. That must be made clear.

Victims’ attorneys also read a statement from the 13-year-old’s father. With the death of the daughter, a world collapsed for the parents and four siblings, it said. “The six of us are all finished.”

The defendants only admitted to having had sex with the 13-year-old, which they said was consensual. They blamed each other for the deadly drugs. “It was never my intention that someone takes drugs and dies,” said the 24-year-old, who said he dealt drugs and recommended his customers to only take a quarter of a tablet of ecstasy. “I apologize to all Austrians and to the family of the victim,” he said. The other two defendants made similar statements. dpa