Against the clock. This is how rescue teams work trying to find survivors of the earthquake and its aftershocks that have devastated various areas of Turkey and Syria. Earthquakes do not understand borders and that is why they are causing a wave of solidarity not only within these countries but also abroad. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has revealed that in addition to the members of NATO and the European Union, 45 other countries have offered their help.

Spain was one of the first nations to react by sending two planes, one from the UME and the other with specialists from the Community of Madrid. A group of Firefighters from Zaragoza, Huelva and Malaga are also traveling to Turkey to lend a hand in this humanitarian crisis that has already claimed more than 5,000 deaths, 20,500 injuries and 6,800 buildings that still engulf a considerable number of people since the earth moved during the early hours of Monday with great abruptness.

Spain was one of the first countries to offer its help to the Turkish authorities. 100 troops from the Military Emergency Unit are already in the disaster area, as well as firefighters from a large part of Spanish territory such as Huelva or Malaga. /



Firefighters from Zaragoza have not hesitated and are also traveling to Turkey and Syria to collaborate in the rescue and removal tasks after the severe earthquakes suffered in the last 24 hours. This is a quick-acting contingent made up of two health workers, three canine handlers, plus their specialist dogs, a support firefighter and a team leader. /



A group of seven Andalusian firefighters belonging to the Consortium of Firefighters around the World have decided to go to ground zero of the earthquake that has devastated southern Turkey, on the border with Syria, to help in the rescue efforts. /



The wave of solidarity is being such that volunteers from all over the world are arriving at the Istanbul airport to help the Turkish and Syrian rescue teams in any way they can. /



The 7.8 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale caught Paula and María, two Spaniards who live in Gaziantep, by surprise. They woke up confused, not really knowing what was going on. They took the essentials and evacuated the building. It was four in the morning. “When we went out into the street we realized that it had been much stronger than we thought,” they say. “Scared people, children with the blankets on because they had nothing else,” say the Spanish women still with fear in their bodies. But they went back into their residence, although for a short time, because “after ten minutes there is another earthquake and we go out into the street again.” They have spent the whole day like this, attentive to the signs. They report that there are people with less luck: “We know friends who are going to sleep here and there are others who have nowhere to stay.” /



Turkey has set up an air corridor to facilitate the transfer of aid and rescue teams to the areas affected by the devastating earthquake. Medicalized military planes transport the injured from the epicenter of the devastating earthquake to the city of Istanbul where they will be treated in hospitals. Also, dozens of ambulances, with more injured, arrive at a hospital ship at the port of Hatay, a province in the south of the country on the shores of the Mediterranean and one of the hardest hit by the earthquake. /



The balance of fatalities due to the earthquakes registered on Monday in southern Turkey, near the border with Syria, has risen to more than 5,000, according to the latest official balances, which include about 3,500 deaths in Turkish territory. The most pessimistic forecasts have been announced by the World Health Organization, which believes that the final number of deaths could reach 20,000. /



The images recorded by drone speak for themselves and show some areas such as the city of Adana, in the epicenter of the tremor, completely devastated. Rescue workers scour the destruction night and day for survivors. /



