Social networks have been flooded this Friday with video images of the massive accident that occurred this Friday in Magdeburg, Germany, in which a speeding car has broken into a christmas market causing dozens of victims.

In one of the videos you can see how the car enters through one of the lanes of the market at full speed, leaving a terrible trail of destruction in its wake, with numerous victims left motionless on the ground.

The Police have arrested the driver of the vehicle that ran over the crowd of people, events that the regional authorities have defined as an attack

Specifically, the spokesman for the state government of Saxony-Anhalt, Matthias Schuppehas assured that the event “is surely an attack” due to the way it occurred, since the car was thrown directly into the crowd.

According to the German newspaper Bildthe attack occurred after 7:00 p.m., when an individual driving a black BMW rammed into the crowd that was at that Christmas market, causing panic among passersby.

Likewise, the Police suspect that there could be an explosive device inside the vehicle that committed the multiple collision, according to the German network MDR.