Yevgeny Prigozhin is on the list of passengers who died from a private plane crash in Russia. The head of the Wagner mercenary group was recognized for leading the combat groups in Ukraine. However, in June of this 2023, he had rebelled against the Russian Army, accusing them of “treason”.

The Russian authorities are investigating the accident of the aircraft, which covered the route from Moscow to Saint Petersburg. 10 people were moving, including three crew members. So far, eight bodies have been located.

“The list of passengers of the plane that crashed in the Tver region includes Yevgeny Prigozhin,” the Rosaviatsia aeronautical service commented.

The reason for the accident is not clear. Videos, recorded by residents of the place where it fell, show that the aircraft went to the ground in a matter of seconds.

A source from the Federal Air Transport Agency told the channel Tsargrad that the device could have suffered an explosion in mid-flight. That hypothesis will have to be corroborated or ruled out by research.

and a video of the falling plane with 10 passengers on board (competing narratives in Russian channels of “two S300 missiles” vs “bomb on board” circulating for now). pic.twitter.com/lO7Mw7Fhxf — Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) August 23, 2023

When it fell, a large fire broke out that required the presence of emergency personnel.

Видео с места крушения самолета, на борту которого, как сообщает Росавиация, был и Евгений Пригожин. pic.twitter.com/73f5efwYL4 — bbcrusian (@bbcrussian) August 23, 2023

⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ In the same way, found in the Tverski oblasti, which passed through the streets of Evgenia Приго жин, сообщает Росавиация. ПРИГОЖИН –– В С Е! pic.twitter.com/b5vm6ofL1f — Pulse of Ukraine (@PulseOfUkraine) August 23, 2023

Once the fire began to be controlled, some people arrived at the scene and witnessed the tragedy: the parts of the private plane were scattered over a large area.

channel sources Tsargrad They also claimed that the body of Prigozhin had been “preliminarily identified”. Due to the state of the corpses, DNA tests would be carried out in order to confirm the identities of the victims.

Who was Yevgeny Prigozhin?

Prigozhin, 62, led a failed military rebellion against the Kremlin in which he came to take one of the most important cities in southern Russia, Rostov-on-Don.

Vladimir Putin and Yevgeny Prigozhi.

After the mediation of the Belarusian president, Alexandr Lukashenko, Prigozhin agreed to withdraw his mercenaries and transfer his base to the territory of that former Soviet republic.

After accusing him of treason, Putin received him in the Kremlin, after which Prigozhin announced the restart of Wagner’s operations in Africa.

News in development…

