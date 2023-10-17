Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 9:01 p.m.



An airstrike hit the Al-Ahli Arabi Baptist Hospital in central Gaza City, according to Palestinian authorities. Initial estimates indicate that between 200 and 300 people died in the attack on the hospital, although the Palestinian Ministry of Health, in the hands of Hamas, speaks of up to 500 deaths. Many of the injured appeared to be women and children, Al Jazeera reported. The hospital was housing families amid the ongoing Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

URGENT: Video of the Israeli bombing against the Baptist hospital in central Gaza that left more than 500 Palestinians murdered. pic.twitter.com/7q2NUgaYNg — Palestine Today (@HoyPalestina) October 17, 2023

🚨🚨🚨🚨 STRONG IMAGES 🚨🚨🚨🚨 ISRAELI MASSACRE IN A HOSPITAL IN GAZA: At least 500 Palestinians murdered, most of them children and women. pic.twitter.com/sUtiezP7w1 — Palestine Today (@HoyPalestina) October 17, 2023

🔴 #URGENT | More images taken by doctors from inside the bombed hospital in Gaza. Palestinian media and Hamas blame Israel for the attack. pic.twitter.com/cKylKW9yqR — World in Conflict 🌎 (@MundoEConflicto) October 17, 2023