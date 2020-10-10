Tin Tan, the famous Mexican comedian from the 1950s, is present throughout the premises. T-shirts, books and, of course, movies. Of the total collection of 106, Alberto Ramírez keeps 73. His face lights up when he talks about Tin Tan and he does not stop taking copies and tapes at the same time that he points to the T-shirt of “the movie in which he is a baker.” At the Ramírez Rosas’ local, in Tlanepantla, State of Mexico, the word that is repeated the most is nostalgia. They have been with this Video Center for 24 years, the only one left in the entire metropolitan area of ​​Mexico City. A business already obsolete in most of the world but one that they are reluctant to close. “Piracy, technology, Netflix, a pandemic, and here we are,” explains Alberto, as his mother Inés and brother Daniel nod timidly behind the mask.

In this small place with more than 4,000 films, the family remembers their Sundays in the 90s watching action or horror films with their father, who died six years ago and who founded the business and instilled in them a love of cinema. But since then many are the things that have changed and that have hit this business. Videocentro was founded in 1983 in Mexico with the main objective of distributing Televisa films and telenovelas.

After years of success, it spread throughout the country making millions in profits renting movies in Betamax and VHS format. Its peak was in the nineties, until the American company Blockbuster He bought it for ten million euros (about $ 11 million). Since then, the emergence of digital platforms such as HBO with 140 million subscribers or Netflix with 182 have made it impossible for these small businesses to compete.

The latest blow has been the pandemic, which has made the Ramírez Rosas family close for two and a half months, although with nuances. “We really closed the gates, but our neighborhood customers kept asking us for movies on WhatsApp and that’s how we have been supporting ourselves,” explains Alberto with a mischievous smile. The only thing that has not endured the two months are the popcorn, popsicles and ice cream that customers usually take to snack during the film.

Daniel is the action movie expert and the one in charge of convincing customers which movies to take home. In the middle of the store there is a television where the young man shows the trailers to undecided buyers. During the talk, Luis Felipe Mosqueda enters with his young son and a tight shirt from Monarchs from Michoacan. Mosqueda remembers the first movie she rented with her father: La Red, with Sandra Bullock, and since then she has lost count of how many times she has seen it. At 38 years old, this man has given up Netflix and other platforms “because the movie I want is never available,” so he comes from San Pablo de las Salinas, almost an hour from the video center, to choose something to watch with his son , about 10 years old. “I want to instill in him to keep coming to these places, as he did with my father, it is not the same to be at home and press a button to come to these places and choose them calmly,” says Mosqueda. After watching several trailers and reviewing all the filmography of the place, she accepts Daniel’s recommendations: Joy and El doble del diablo. The latter is taken away despite Daniel’s explanations that it is not suitable for the child.

New releases cost 45 pesos for a day’s rental, while old or catalog movies are 35 pesos for 72 hours. The client must arrive with his identification and register to prove where he lives and his contact telephone number, something that Carlos Ramírez, 48, did not know. Ramírez arrives after finishing work and looks for VHS tapes – video-cassette tapes, created in 1976 – after learning through networks that there was still a place to rent them. “I wanted to revive VHS, I have an old television and a General Electric VHS that is more than 20 years old. Obviously with technology, everything has improved a lot, but I have good memories of that time and I wanted to teach my daughter, “he says.

The father of this client would take him and his brothers on Sundays in his car to the Videocenter in Torres de Satélite, in the State of Mexico and they spent hours choosing. The Ramírez Rosas begin to release VHS tapes. They have The Ologram, Let Me Live, Independence Day and many from Disney, but the buyer does not have the documentation and ensures that he will be back in a while.

The family explains that clients usually come from many parts of the state such as Metepec, Atizapán, Satelite, or Santa Mónica, but that they have four or five that have been permanent for 20 years. Felipe, Mrs. Musme or a client who rents the same movie week after week for years. “We have seen families grow and loyal customers die. Most of them are old, but our buyers, a large part, not only come and rent the film. They stay time, we talk, we tell each other how we are doing. It is what these places had and here that is still alive ”, explains Alberto.

Viveros street, where the family’s premises are, is full of shops. The store of the Yucatecan guayaberas has not been able to with the almost three months of pandemic. The gift shop also sports a ‘For Rent’ sign. And the chicken restaurant. The Videocentro de los Ramírez Rosas, against all odds, is still open for the most nostalgic.

