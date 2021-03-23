The Civic Coalition launched on Tuesday an affiliation campaign through social networks with a video that calls for citizens to join in, containing harsh criticism of the government and Kirchnerist corruption.

Elisa Carrió published a series of tweets inviting you to join “a political force that look for affiliates, not accomplices“, in clear allusion to the governing coalition.

The former CC-ARI deputy maintains that her strength breaks with the “political stereotype” and that her objective is to “improve the life of society and not some partners”.

“We are driven by values, not wealth. We fight for just causes and not to get rid of causes. We have another look, we do not turn a blind eye, “says Carrió.

In the spot, promoted through the hashtag #CCARIMeSumo, alludes to the pressure on government judges, the closure of schools during 2020, the scandal of VIP vaccines and José López’s bags.

They put to the country of hat. Help us put things back in their place. Affiliate, “says the campaign video of the political force within the Together for Change coalition.

Days ago, Carrió reappeared to express his position in favor of holding the Simultaneous and Mandatory Open Primaries, which the Government is considering suspending due to the pandemic.

In this context, he pointed out that the most important thing is unity and the possibility of expanding the opposition coalition. In addition, it was shown “willing to be a candidate, to be a governor”.

Although he clarified that he can also contribute from another side, “if there are other candidates who measure more and who can even make a better campaign” electoral, towards the legislative 2021.

Maximliano Ferraro, national deputy and president of the CC-ARI; the legislator Marcela campagnoli; the Buenos Aires legislator, Hernán Reyes; among others, they joined in spreading the affiliation campaign that drives the force.

