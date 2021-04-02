While the Government monitors the evolution of the numbers of infections by coronavirus during this long weekend and proposes new measures of restrictions in conjunction with the City and the province of Buenos Aires as of Monday, the Buenos Aires Vice Minister of Health, Nicolas Kreplak, warned that the region is going to a “total closure”.

He did so through a message on his Twitter account, where he published a video with the International Report on the Pandemic that reflects the measures that were taken in the rest of the world in the face of the advance of the new waves of contagion.

“Several Latin American countries return to total closure and in Europe they are already tightening measures faced with the increase in cases, “the official warned.

The video, which lasts almost two minutes, shows images from different media that speak of “out of control of the pandemic that has all of South America in suspense. ”

The night curfew in Colombia, the traffic restrictions in Peru, the escalation of deaths in Brazil, the closures in Uruguay, the collapse of the health system in Peru, the undeclared deaths in Mexico and the rebound in cases and new closures in Europe they are the warnings that the video exhibits.

Kreplak’s message comes in moments where the Government prepares a massive advertising campaign in the media to try to raise awareness with the premise that it depends on individual responsibility that the situation does not worsen and that, consequently, restrictions should be tightened.

This Thursday, Kreplak himself had assured that “the effects of the vaccination campaign are already beginning to be observed” although the Government faces criticism for the shortage of vaccines and the official himself It had already warned about an exponential growth in infections.

“The situation is alarming,” said the doctor to point out that the data of the pandemic in the Province show “a curve that was experienced in other countries before the health system collapses. “

However, faced with this health panorama, he assured that they began to see “the first signs of the effect of vaccination.”

“Every week we win now will be vaccination weeks, we need 7 or 8 more weeks of vaccination“added the vice minister, who pointed out that” in Chile we can already see that the fatality rate in people over 70 years of age has dropped a lot. “

Increase in cases and new restrictions

The truth is that in the last 24 hours, 14,430 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Argentina. It is the second highest figure since October 2020, after the 16,056 reported on Wednesday, with a total of 83 deaths in one day.

Currently, the province of Buenos Aires maintains a total of 110 municipalities in phase 4 and 25 in phase 5, but there could be changes from the next few weeks before the advance of infections.

Restrict circulation, one of the measures being evaluated for the next few days. Photo: Mauricio Nievas

Meanwhile, Alberto Fernández seeks to convince the City to reinstate the AMBA’s “formula” against the pandemic. The president tries to agree on measures with Axel Kicillof and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

In the three administrations there is a conviction of the need to advance first with measures that do not affect economic activity.

Those who spoke with Fernández in the last hours assure that he continues “with much concern“the contagion curve, especially because the periodic reports that it receives from the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, give an account of an exponential increase in the last days.

In the Casa Rosada they insist that, beyond the community transmission of the new strains from Manaus and the United Kingdom, which “may have an impact in a few weeks”, it is the relaxation of individual care that motivated this scenario.

JPE