A new betting scandal has shaken the Italian national team since last week. Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Fagioli, players investigated by the Turin Prosecutor’s Office, would have already put themselves in the hands of specialists to overcome their gambling addiction.

Fagioli, a Juventus player, was the first name to come to light in the scandal in which Nicolo Zaniolo and Sandro Tonali are also officially involved. A scandal that the Turin Prosecutor’s Office came upon by chance while investigating a betting network on illegal sites in which Italian organized crime could be involved.

The young ‘Juve’ midfielder confessed his guilt to the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) as soon as he learned that he was being formally investigated by ordinary justice to collaborate and try to reduce his sporting sanction.

And the sanction that ordinary justice can impose on those involved is not for having bet, but for having done so on clandestine and illegal online sites; while sports justice is the one that could impose the most severe sanction if it is proven that the players bet on football matches, with a punishment ranging from a minimum of three years away from the playing fields and a minimum fine of 25,000 euros.

Fagioli, according to local newspapers, would have mentioned in his confessions only one name, that of Sandro Tonali, who would have provided him with the name of a mobile application and its installation to place bets.

Tonali’s case may have much more drastic consequences. And if it is proven that the former Milan player bet on football matches, he would almost certainly miss the next Euro 2024, which will be held in Germany next summer.



The midfielder, according to the newspaper ‘Corriere della Sera’, would also have recognized his gambling addiction problem and would already be seeking treatment after the hard blow he received last Thursday, when the Italian Police burst into Coverciano (Florence). , during the training of the Italian team, to interrogate him along with Zaniolo.

In fact, the authorities seized their cell phones to collect all kinds of information that would help clarify whether they bet on soccer matches or just on games of chance, as Zaniolo claims he did.

The next step that Tonali will soon take is the one that Fagioli already took: denouncing himself. As reported this Monday by the main Italian newspapers, the current Newcastle player has already made the decision to speak to both courts, the ordinary and the sporting courts, to confess everything, including betting in the world of football.

The latter, if confirmed, would remove him almost definitively from Euro2024 and his team. Furthermore, if it is proven that he bet on matches in which he was directly involved as a player, the sanction would increase to a minimum of 4 years. Of course, as in the case of Fagioli, collaboration is presented as a key factor in obtaining a discount.

The confession, in order to entail a reduction in the penalty, must fully coincide with the information collected from their mobile devices seized by the authorities.

The video that compromises Tonali

A video of a match began to circulate on social networks in which, supposedly, it would be shown how Tonali would have done an action that would favor a bet that he himself made.

The action corresponds to a match played on August 12, when Newcastle, his team, beat Aston Villa 5-1. In the video you can see when Tonali sees the yellow card for deliberate loss of time.

Tonali was about to be replaced by Elliott Anderson when he is seen standing on the edge of the field without attending to the change. The referee, Andy Madley, approaches where he was and shows him the yellow card. He just then leaves the field.

📍 Newcastle 5-1 Aston Villa 🟨 Sandro Tonali received a yellow card in the 90+2′ for wasting time when his team was winning 5-1. 🚨 The Prosecutor’s Office suspects that he may have bet on his yellow card. [‘La Repubblica’] pic.twitter.com/g7NlbnBNwe — Italian Football 🇮🇹 (@FT_Italiano) October 16, 2023

The Prosecutor’s Office suspects that Tonali would have opted for his own warning, according to the newspaper La Reppublica.

With Efe

